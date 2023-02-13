If you felt the earth move under your feet last Sunday night, it might have been attributable to one of the best and most closely contested Super Bowl games ever. It’s hard to believe there have been 57 of them. Or, you might have been listening to a Carole King song from the previous century.

No? Well, then, surely it was Scottie Scheffler’s performance out in the desert, successfully defending his WM Phoenix title and once again ascending to the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Gean Leonard: Gean.GDNgolf@gmail.com

