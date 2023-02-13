If you felt the earth move under your feet last Sunday night, it might have been attributable to one of the best and most closely contested Super Bowl games ever. It’s hard to believe there have been 57 of them. Or, you might have been listening to a Carole King song from the previous century.
No? Well, then, surely it was Scottie Scheffler’s performance out in the desert, successfully defending his WM Phoenix title and once again ascending to the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.
For those deeply entrenched (maybe mired) in the world of golf, even Jerry Lee Lewis could not have made it “shake, baby, shake” as much as the news that Tiger Woods will be teeing up this Thursday at the Genesis Invitational out in California. As has been said many times, but only one way (sorry, Mr. Cole): He doesn’t just move the needle; he IS the needle.
And there typically is no middle ground; golfers and non-golfers alike typically have strong opinions about whether Woods should even be playing, let alone whether he can ever again be truly competitive. Perhaps the best readings on that can be gleaned from other world-class professionals — listen to them describe what it’s like to see (and hear) Woods strike a golf ball; look at the data regarding his distances.
The best players unanimously agree that Woods’ ability to play golf is unquestionable; it’s his ability to walk that gets in the way. Look at the attendance and television audience projections before and after he commits to any event. Maybe the entire world doesn’t move, but his impact on the golf world remains undeniable and unequaled on the planet today.
TORS
Last week, the Ball High girls JV team was in action as part of the Channelview Girls Spring Invitational at River Trace Golf Course.
Anna Hoffman was the low scorer among the Lady Tors, tying for fourth place in a field of 71 players in the individual scoring-only event. Addison Rozier just missed a top-10 finish. Annie Boeh, Jolee Kershaw and Brooklyn Parker rounded out the Tors team.
Grant Root led the scoring for the boy’s varsity golf Tors, carding a personal best for the year at the Texas City Stings Invitational at Bayou Golf Course. Root’s 83 earned a fourth-place finish. Sully Mixon finished top 10; Preston Jinks, Parker Koza, Dylan Rowe and Zach Spence rounded out the Tors team.
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
That’s a Neil Diamond reference; many seasoned readers will remember the artist but will have to google the song, while less seasoned subscribers will respond, “who?”
The reference is to the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix tournament. The beautiful noise is supplied by the early-arriving and well-lubricated roughly 16,000 fans who spend their days whooping it up.
The real beauty is the manner in which the world’s best golfers respond, embracing the carnival atmosphere and demonstrating that golf can — at least for a moment — not be totally stuffed shirt.
NOT SO BEAUTIFUL
I understand the NFL rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. That said, booing the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott for winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award was, at best unnecessary. That would be like booing Hall of Famer Greg Norman for … wait, that’s totally different.
