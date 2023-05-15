Most of the golfers I tee up with these days have their own carts — or buggies if you prefer.
All of those vehicles are electric (none of them Tesla, yet). Over the years, they have come to resemble automobiles, complete with radios and different iterations of heaters and fans; many now have rear-view mirrors, headlights and taillights.
Those that are driving on the street have turn signals, stoplights and more; some even have license plates. I recently saw my first golf cart that included a backup camera. Almost all of these carts have pulldown covers to protect clubs from inclement weather; likewise, they have enclosures into which their operators can disappear and reemerge as many times as necessary while trying to reach each green.
As the song says: “When the rain comes, they run and hide their heads.” Last Sunday, my standing tee time was abandoned just as my bread came out of the toaster. Overnight rain was not, specifically, the cause: the course was open, and at tee time there was no rain. But rain was in the forecast and the course was cart-path-only wet, with pontoons optional. My balky putter from Saturday’s round needed counseling, so to the practice green we went.
Most of the golfers I tee up with these days are retired. There was a time when they (we) would play in almost any weather on the weekends because of, well, work. No more. Last Sunday was a good day for spending time with a book, and that is where Major League Baseball comes into play.
The other week, I attended an Astros game. Thanks to the cap I bought in about the fourth inning, the offense came alive and they won. A friend in our MLB foursome offered me the loan of a golf book that he thought I would enjoy.
“Under the Lone Star Flagstick” is a collection of writings on Texas golf and golfers, edited by Melanie Hauser with a foreword by Dave Marr and Tom Kite. Last Sunday was the perfect day for me to dive into that book. What follows is one of the many (not Minnie) pearls offered in the first 50 pages; its source was a piece authored by Turk Pipkin and condensed by Hauser. The music reference/suggestion is all mine.
Harold Akey was the caddie master at Glen Garden golf course. Glen Garden is the place where Texas legends Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson (Hogan’s name is invariably listed first) learned to caddie and to play golf. There ought to be a song about Mr. Akey’s caddie shack, as it was known, and it ought to have been written by Jerry Jeff Walker.
Why, asked nobody? Because, while the ranks of famous people who cut their teeth in the workforce and in golf by caddying include Hogan, Nelson, Bill Murray and Bill Clinton, only Jerry Jeff was a songwriter and former caddie. Yes, many years before there was “Redneck Mother,” the Oneonta Country Club in upstate New York had a young caddie named Jerry Jeff Walker, who, along with other caddies, raced around the course until dark, as they only were allowed to play after 6 p.m.
According to the book, Jerry Jeff said he didn’t think he picked up any bad habits at the caddie shack, but he reportedly once drank 13 Pepsis in a single day — and that’s when Mr. Akey cut him off cold turkey.
It seems to me that when it comes to music, almost everyone eventually discovers the beauty of country music, even if not its purest Hank Williams form. Likewise, it seems that athletes of all skill levels eventually find their way to the most challenging of all sports: golf. But, not on days like last Sunday.
The PGA Championship takes place this week at Oak Hill Country Club just outside Pittsford in upstate New York. Questions abound. How will the 17 LIV players perform? How will Rory McIlroy perform? Why did 2013 winner Jason Dufner (his only major) withdraw? Can Jordan Spieth win and complete golf’s Grand Slam? Will the announcers mention Jerry Jeff Walker or Mr. Akey’s caddie shack?
Good luck to all our local high school golfers competing for a state championship this week!
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.