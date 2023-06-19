Saying that I like golf is as unnecessary as saying that hogs like slop, children like hot dogs and Blondie loves Dagwood.
If you are reading this, you either like golf, too, or you are at least curious about the game. Or, perhaps, you just enjoy reading the rambling observations, insights and infatuation with the game that this column is intended to provide. Imparting useful information is a part of the plan as well.
While golf is not as American as baseball, apple pie, Chevrolet or Willie Nelson, it is a growing part of the American sports landscape — warts and all. The warts of late are still growing, in the form of the PGA/DP World Tour/PIF merger, which is bothersome for several reasons and under the scrutiny of the Justice Department, as well.
There is miniature golf, disc golf, long drive golf and Topgolf. Also, along came virtual golf and now some entity yet to be clearly understood that is the brainchild and business venture of Tiger Woods in partnership with Rory McIlroy, two of the most known and popular names and faces of the game this century.
Although not the case with some professional sports, the best golfer in the world at any given time can be from, literally, anywhere in the world. Hooray for us (not Hollywood) that a Texas resident and former University of Texas golfer, Scottie Scheffler, is currently ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Scheffler is a remarkable talent with a somewhat unorthodox swing and maturity and looks beyond his years.
I don’t just like golf. I love golf, its history and its lore; I embrace its uniqueness, its quirkiness and its fashion. I cannot wait until the next opportunity to play the best round of my golfing life; to make the first (official) hole-in-one or to snake in a 20-footer to save par. All that despite the fact that so much of the time golf is more like that little red-haired girl who remains just out of reach of Charlie Brown.
I like to read golf books— nonfiction, fiction, instructional or whatever. I get lost in golf movies whether they tell the true story of the legendary Ben Hogan or the totally made-up Shivas Irons.
Last week, the 123rd U.S. Open Championship was played out on the left coast, with the great Hollywood sign and various mansions along the Sunset Strip as a backdrop. The United States Golf Association worked hard to provide the greatest possible amount of coverage for the television viewing audience. And that’s where I have to call Whoa, Nelly! And I don’t mean Korda.
Sure, the extended coverage of the first two rounds was somewhat interesting. Amateurs, club pros, LIV and other players who qualified were fun to watch. Friday’s cut day was juicy, as many big names joined the wannabees in falling by the wayside. Saturday, widely known as “moving day,” was filled with promise, but little actual drama as the cream rose to the top, then settled back in.
The notable exception was Wyndham Clark, whose backstory made it impossible to root against him. Clark offered up the question of the day: Could he survive the final round pressure, especially in a venue where Rickie Fowler was clearly the fan favorite, with Rory McIlroy only half a rousing cheer behind and Scheffler peeking over his shoulder?
Many of us who are accustomed to the nuances of Bermuda rough took a certain joy in seeing the best players on the planet struggle at times to advance the ball any farther than we can.
But, then came Sunday, and more than nine hours of coverage, as opposed to the usual three to five hours. Watching the first four hours was, at best, only a good way to catch a nap (after a really sweltering day on the course and a really cold Corona).
It was like watching the Kentucky Derby but with cameras only on the last 10 ponies in a 20-horse field. I love golf, but 9-10 hours of coverage is an overreach, especially if it threatens to run past the start of the late news.
Getting up in the middle of the night to watch The Open Championship? Well, that’s a horse of a different color for a real golf lover.
