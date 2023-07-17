Almost anyone you ask can tell you what a Longhorn is: they can describe it reasonably accurately and, if asked, will likely accept the challenge to draw a likeness. Almost no one you ask is totally certain what a Buckeye is or what it looks like, drawing one is totally out of the question.
No matter. The University of Texas and the Ohio State University have produced some of the best men to have ever swung a golf club: Jack Nicklaus, Tom Weiskopf, Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite.
That said, long before either great university was THE, there was the Open Championship. It’s the one that awards the winner the Claret Jug. The name is frequently mispronounced, it is one of the most coveted among trophies of any sort, any sport, any competition.
It is not quite 21 inches tall and 5.5 inches in diameter at its widest; it has a 7.25-inch base and weighs 5.5 pounds. The jug holds “almost exactly two” beers, according to the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year, Cam Smith.
Champion Golfer of the Year is the official title bestowed upon the winner of the Open Championship. Most folks are not offended when others mistakenly refer to it as the “British Open;” if you encounter someone who is offended, prepare to hear sound objections that might not include proper English.
The original Claret Jug has not left its place of residence in St. Andrews since it was inadvertently given to Tom Watson, who accidentally dented it while making a practice swing in his living room. That original, created in 1873, is made of 92.5 percent sterling silver. Its formal name is The Golf Champion Trophy.
The one from which Smith and all other modern-day Champion Golfers sup is a replica (one of three) and remains in their possession only until just before the next Open Championship when it is ceremoniously returned.
The golf world is buzzing more than usual in the run-up to the Open Championship, which begins in a couple of days and will be contested at Royal Liverpool in England.
Rory McIlroy just won the Scottish Open by making a birdie on each of the last two holes, edging out a Scotsman and winning in Scotland for the first time in his career. Scottie Scheffler, the hottest golfer on the planet and a product of the University of Texas, seems poised and ready to win wherever he goes. Fan favorite Rickie Fowler, the Oklahoma State Cowboy, appears to be at home on any range where golf balls are flying.
Three Scotsmen finished in the top dozen at the Scottish and, along with Englishmen Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood (both of whom threatened last week), are sure to work just a little bit harder in pursuit of golfs oldest major. Xander Schauffele, who has both the second-coolest name in the golf world (Taylor Gooch) and the label of best non-major winner might dig pay dirt out of the links course.
For those who wonder, claret is a dry red wine from the Bordeaux region of France. The Claret Jug that goes home with the Champion Golfer of the Year is a replica. The $3 million he pockets is very real.
Weather is typically a part — a welcomed part for many — of the Open equation. Those who recall getting up in the middle of the night to watch players battle the wind and rain in black and white television images are dwindling in numbers; not that I would turn back time, but there was a special timbre to the event back then, an element that could make us feel chilled even on the hottest summer night.
The early forecast suggests temperatures in the low to mid-60s daily and a slight possibility of rain. Sounds perfect, and just what we need right here at home.
It would be almost irreverent to have a discussion about the Open Championship and Liverpool without mentioning the Beatles. "Let It Be" a good one.
