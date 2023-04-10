It is an age-old question: If a tree falls in a forest, and there’s no one around to hear it, does it make a sound? It is a philosophical thought experiment, sometimes followed by questions regarding observation and perception.
Among the online responses/reactions I viewed, this is my favorite: “If a tree falls in the forest and no one hears it, I hope it lands on a philosophy professor.”
If a tree falls at Augusta National Golf Club (ANGC) … well, it did last weekend. Actually, more than one fell, right smack in the middle of the Masters, the first of men’s golf’s four majors. We now know for certain that the trees made a noise long before actually tumbling to the ground.
We know that, miraculously, no one was killed or even seriously injured; maybe, nobody was even slightly injured. One report has it that one patron realized that she could move neither left nor right to escape the giant falling pines, so she stood still and watched as one fell on either side of her.
We know that play was suspended for the remainder of the day. We know that, somehow, the ANGC had on-site a platoon of chainsaw-wielding volunteers who made short work of those trees, so then on Sunday, there was no evidence anything had ever gone awry.
We also know that, given the positive outcome of the event, it barely survived the 24-hour news cycle. Good news is like that.
Anglican Bishop and philosopher George Berkeley (maybe) asked — and answered — the question back in the 1600s. His answer was yes because God heard it.
OMG, LIV, PGA
It’s sure to be a “thing” today and for at least a week: Who won, PGA guys or LIV guys? The simple answer is that neither won. In the final analysis, professional men’s golf is not the Flyers (Phil Mickelson’s team) versus the Aces (Patrick Reed’s team), nor is it the LIV versus the PGA versus the DP World.
When Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup competitions come around, rallying as a team is a wonderful thing to see. The rest of the time, professional golf competition is no different than what you and I play every weekend, except that no one’s getting fat (wealthy) — not even Mama Cass.
Team golf, in case you haven’t experienced it, is its most beautiful and enjoyable at the varsity and JV levels played by the kids at your local high school. For those who insist on a winner being declared, then Jon Rahm and the PGA Tour won on points: by four, to be exact.
LAST LAUGH
Already making the rounds are memes related to the fact that Brooks Koepka held the Masters lead at the end of three rounds. LIV tournaments are comprised of 54 holes; therefore, he would have won had the Masters somehow have not gone the full 72 holes. Let it be.
BEFORE WE GO
The Ball High Golden Tornado varsity golf team capped off a season of growth with a fifth-place finish in District 18-5A competition last week. Tor players Grayson Root and Parker Koza earned second-team all-district honors for their district tournament play.
CHEW ON THAT
No, not the pimento cheese sandwiches at ANGC; the recipe for which is reportedly a closely guarded secret. Rather, the controversy that has erupted at Bayou Golf Club over the menu, prices and service in the halfway house.
The last time such an uproar was heard from there dates way back to when Butch Harmon was the club professional. There is only one way to find out for sure what is really going on. I have a plan: Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.