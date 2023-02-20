The sweetness of the day played out at Moody Gardens Golf Course last week as the Ball High golf teams hosted the Galveston Ball Valentine’s Day Scramble.
Fifty teams of two players each took on the course, with Brooklyn Parker and Sully Mixon posting a Ball High-best of 76 to finish ninth.
Other host pairings finishing in the top half of the order were: Kayleigh Lorefice and Parker Koza in a tie for 17th, Liberty Cox and Preston Jinks at T-19th, Shaifer Goalen and Grason Root T-22 and Jolee Kershaw and Dylan Rowe T-22.
NEW KIDS IN TOWN
Hunter Drotts is not actually a new kid in town, having been a standout golfer at Clear Creek High School. The same goes for Drotts’ Cameron University (Lawton, Oklahoma) teammate Preston Holmes, a Clear Falls product.
Homegrown in League City, Preston is now a senior and Hunter a sophomore. The pair placed second (73-67-69) and fourth (70-71-71) in leading Cameron to the team title at the Houston Classic, which was played at the Golf Club of Houston last week and hosted by Southern Nazarene University.
Seventeen colleges and universities participated in the two-day event. Cameron’s two-day (three rounds) total of 856 edged Oklahoma Christian by a single stroke and was two shots clear of third place Midwestern State.
NOT KIDDING
Leave it to golf to answer the question of the day at the Super Bowl: why was the field so slippery? A longtime member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and the University of Arkansas professor of horticulture Mike Richardson is cautious in his assessment, but he is also an expert on the use of Tahoma 31 grass, which is the strain on which the game was played.
Says Richardson: “There is no scientific evidence to my knowledge that shows paint makes conditions slippery or gives you poorer footing … it’s possible it was related to moving the turf from a desert environment to an air-conditioned environment where maybe it caused condensation on the surface.
“If you add moisture to the surface, there is the potential the painted areas would have a more slippery surface than the leaf blades that aren’t painted.”
LOST AND FOUND
A recently published report estimates that the average recreational golfer loses three golf balls per round. A recent redesign of one golf course might make one wonder if that is too low an estimate.
The new design required the draining of the course’s ponds, and the result was the recovery of an estimated 23,375 golf balls. While that number is not official, it is interesting — as is the means by which it was calculated by one Reddit user: “16 bags measuring up to 1m on each side, however all only 75 percent full. That’s 12m3 of balls. Each ball has a diameter of 42.7mm, and random spheres pack at about 63.5 percent density, according to Wikipedia. # of bags x Size of bags x percentof bag fullness x packing density/ (volume of golf ball) = about 23,375 balls pictured.”
Yes, there was a photo along with the online story. The story writer Alex Myers ended the piece by saying that if local golfers buy the balls, there is a good chance they will return to the same watery graves once they are refilled. Ouch!
LOST AND FOUND?
When a four-time major winner left the PGA Tour to join upstart LIV and guarantee Brooks Koepka millionaires through the next century, it had a profound effect on his position and status in the golf universe in terms of reputation, legacy and respect.
Now, the same journalist who first reported in great detail (and with great accuracy) on Koepka’s and other rumored and eventual defections has reason to believe that “Brooksy” might have “buyer’s remorse” and is supposedly rethinking his career choice.
Wrote Alan Shipnuck: “the guy has one of the biggest egos in golf, and as the PGA Tour creates ever-increasing buzz with its elevated events and even the state-sanctioned TGL, Koepka has to feel like he’s on the outside looking in.” Stay tuned.
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.