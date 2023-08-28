For the little leaguers from just down the road at Needville, a grand season ended with a loss — just one game shy of the national championship. Add to that the League City American Legion team’s championship run, and who knows, the next Nolan Ryan or Shohei Ohtani might be living right here among us!
But this is a golf column, and school districts in our county (Clear Creek also spills over into Harris County, but that’s ok for golf discussion purposes) are rich in golf talent. With the children back in school, this column will soon be providing area coaches’ assessments of their talent pool heading into the fall. Who knows, the next Victor Hovland might just live among us.
Victor Hovland, for non-golfing readers, is a 25-year-old from Oslo, Norway who attended Oklahoma State University and now resides in Florida. On Sunday, he won the FedEx Cup/Tour Championship and can now live anywhere in the world he chooses.
The $18 million he won Sunday, added to $3 million-plus for winning the BMW Championship translates to $50-$60 million or even more in endorsements in addition to Tour-exempt status through 2028. The youngster must also decide whether to fly first class commercial, private jet — or just buy his own.
To everything, there is a season. The seasons of golfers come one behind the other with new names, new faces and new stories. But looking in the rear-view mirror from time to time is not a bad thing.
To that end, a chance meeting with Sam Edelman in an area locker room served as a reminder that golf is a game one can take up at any age, any time and enjoy as much as the 25-year-old Hovland.
Sam, son of PC and Cable communications guru Marc Edelman, is enjoying his own brand of tech success over in Austin, playing regularly at storied Onion Creek. Sam was describing how he missed a 10-foot eagle putt last Sunday on a par-5 hole which I know well — and many years ago eagled. It’s a hole I can no longer reach in two shots, even from the regular tees.
Sam was telling me how far (“these kids”) the teenager he was playing with hit the ball as if his own pair of mighty blows to set up that missed putt was not impressive. These kids!
Pat Youngs is one of the best amateurs ever to play golf in this area and for sure the best ever to play in the area and be the husband of an astronaut. Pat recently qualified for and played in the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship out in California.
Clear Creek standout and former North Texas and Canadian Tour player Curtis Donohoe competed over in Burnet at the Delaware Springs golf course last weekend and qualified to move on in the Mid-Am competition over in Midland in a few weeks. Curtis won’t need to compete, but there will be a “last chance” Mid-Am qualifier at South Shore Harbor on Sept. 11.
The PGA Tour season is now officially over, and what formerly has been known as the “silly season” has begun. This year, those fall tournaments have more meaning in the overall Tour and World Golf Rankings than in previous years; therefore, some marquee names who typically go into hibernation in the last quarter of the year should be more visible.
Meanwhile, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson is announcing his six captain’s picks Tuesday. Fan favorites Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, along with LIV’s Brooks Koepka are under consideration. Keegan Bradley and Lucas Glover are also in the mix.
The top six in points have already earned their way onto the team; the five well-known players above are not among the next six in rank order. Regardless of his choices, there will be much second-guessing.
