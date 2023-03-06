Sarah Stone is the Director of Instruction at Chevy Chase Club in Maryland. Recently, she shared what she says are the biggest mistakes amateurs make off the tee.
First, says she, is that on the first tee, we duffers frequently are in such a hurry to get started that we pay little or no attention to how high we tee up the ball.
Secondly, she points out that we tend not to use the teeing ground to our advantage. For example, a hooker (don’t go there) should tee up on the left side; a fader or slicer should use the right side. The former should obviously aim right; latter to the left. If you read this column last week, then you perhaps recognize that advice as dancing “with the one that brung ya.”
Stone’s third observation is that we are inconsistent with regard to the ball’s position in our stance. If you are among those who frequently “top” the ball, she says to check for locked arms, a byproduct of tension.
Finally, she says we should all be mindful of turning the clubface towards the target, which closes the face.
There. More things for you to think about as you begin your next round.
WHIRLAWAY
Like the famed racehorse, who in 1941 won the American Triple Crown, the Ball High Tors have been spinning around the region.
Last week, the boys JV2 team of Juan Santos, Rio Jones, Damian Cuenca and Hogan Lanier fought hard but gained only experience for their effort in the Pearland Dawson 9-hole scramble at Clear Creek Golf Course. The same day, the varsity was at Timber Creek, where Sully Mixon finished 10th out of 76 players.
The next day, Tors Brody Garcia, Price Burnette, Charlie Vasut and Ryder Addison scrambled to a 74 at the Texas City Boys Spring Scramble. The same day, Shaifer Goalen, Liberty Cox, Kayleigh Lorefice and Addison Rozier finished seventh out of 20 schools by carding a 78 in the Pearland Dawson Girls Spring Scramble.
TO BUY OR NOT TO BUY
That is the question with which I have wrestled for weeks — since the night my son pointed out to me the small shaded area on my television screen.
Not satisfied with my reaction — that it’s only visible part of the time (true) — he pointed out the occasional visibility of two additional areas that seem to also have pixel issues or back-lite issues or something.
When I recently hosted Kevin and my Director of Departure (hurricane season is not that far away), I should have served them sweet tea instead of their favorite beverage. Once Director Rick became aware of the spots, the pair verbally pelted me for the duration of the evening. Thank goodness Rick goes to bed early!
Anyway, I went online for curiosity research, and you guessed it: now I am receiving bait emails on a daily basis regarding deals on all brands and sizes of televisions. At this moment, I see a Papa John’s “Papa Pairings” ad, and there is no sign of the blemishes. To buy, or not to buy: what is the answer?
DON'T BUY IT
When weirdo Green Bay Packers quarterback (maybe) Aaron Rodgers and his partner recently won the venerable Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tour player Keith Mitchell declared the victory as “crap."
Rodgers, a 3 handicapper according to the GHIN system, was getting 10 shots; therefore, the observation by Mitchell was that Rodgers was “sandbagging.” For non-golfing readers, a sandbagger is a player who claims to be a less capable player than his or her true ability.
They are everywhere. They are clever. They magically score their “best ever” when there is something of value to be won. Perhaps worst of all, they really believe that we don’t know who they are. Sadly, the current handicap system is easily exploited by them. Shame on them.
