The relatively cool, crisp and less humid than usual mornings of late will in short order give way to the sticky mornings that mean high school, college and professional football training camps are just around the corner (Readers are asked to ignore the Canadian Football and upstart — or restart — USFL, XFL, XYZ or whatever other football competitions are currently in season; worry not, they won’t last).
Anyway, one of the most suffocating hats in the history of sports has got to be the football helmet. But this is a golf column, so if you are currently wearing a helmet (or bonnet, headgear or hat as they are known), remove it and read on.
Various types of headwear have had their day in the sun, wind, rain and snow since the beginning of golf (in the Kingdom, or wherever it actually originated).
Former PGA Tour winner and Galveston Muni resident professional player Butch Baird were among those players recognizable for the Panama-style straw hat, along with the likes of Jim Dent. Hogan had a preference; others liked bucket hats. And so on and so on and scooby-dooby-dooby (“Everyday People” by Sly and the Family Stone, 1969).
But, what about the visor? It seems like only yesterday; AMANA was paying players and caddies the princely sum of $100 a day to appear on camera wearing their high-crown visors. As the saying goes: “everybody’s wearing them.” That was then; now, visors are as gone as the last Titleist I worm-burned into a penalty area.
Writing for Golf Digest, Luke Kerr-Dineen became sufficiently curious to conduct a very unscientific, possibly dubious, look at headwear choices by taking a snapshot of the headwear choices on Jan. 1 every five years of the Official World Golf Ranking since data capture began in 1987.
He found that on the PGA Tour, visors are in a deep recession, on the decline since reaching their height of popularity in the early 1990s, when they significantly outnumbered all other forms of headwear. Kerr-Dineen observed that corporate sponsorship appeared to convince previous non-headwear pros to gravitate toward caps, not visors.
Luke Donald, it turns out, was the last world No. 1 in Official World Golf Rankings to wear a visor. There are no visor loyalists inside the 2023 OWGR top 20.
We should not panic, says Kerr-Dineen: Visors are holding steady in on the LPGA Tour. Also, like fashion trends and hairstyles, there might be a cyclical influence at play. No matter what, the visor is the headwear of choice for many as our summer breezes help usher away the heat from the heads of those with hair.
FIRST LAP
Rose Zhang has broken the record for career wins at Stanford University which was previously held by Tiger Woods. She has won at every level of competitive golf, beginning with junior golf.
Last weekend, she became the first LPGA player in 71 years to win in her very first tournament as a professional. Under pressure, and in a playoff. “Hello, world,” said Tiger after winning in his fifth start on Tour. Hello, indeed, Rose! She is neither second-hand nor sweet gypsy!
FINAL LAP
Despite numerous crashes near the end of the race, there were no serious injuries. Likewise, no one was hurt during the playing of the Women’s U.S. Open qualifier at the Galveston Country Club.
If anything, dozens of women learned something about their games on which to build in pursuit of achievements at the junior golf, high school, collegiate and, perhaps, professional levels.
From 1960 to 1968, golf and the Indy 500 shared billing as the PGA Tour hosted a tournament; the tournament director totally missed a left turn when he proclaimed that the “500 Festival Open” could become, “something like the Masters.”
Holes 4-12 were located inside the Indianapolis Speedway’s oval track; players used a tunnel to get to the outside and finishing stretch. In 1964, the Tour decided to have the first three rounds played prior to race day; the players would have the day off Saturday for the race, with preferred seating.
Jack Nicklaus chose to go home on his day off, declaring: “I’m not quitting this year, but it is degrading to golf to make it a sideshow to the race … as for the race Saturday, I wouldn’t cross the street to see it. I don’t like to see people killed.”
Two laps into the race, a horrific crash killed two drivers and several others suffered serious burns. Neither Nicklaus nor Arnold Palmer ever played in the Festival Open again.
FINAL QUALIFYING
Ten courses hosted 36-hole final qualifiers for the men’s U.S. Open Championship. Results were not available in time for this column, but the field is now set. The Los Angeles Country Club is this year’s host, and it all happens June 15-18. I sure hope that 13-year-old made it.
ANOTHER ROUND
While intervening variables have prevented me from wrapping up my plan to determine whether the snack shop at Bayou Golf Course is getting a bad rap (or wrap), it remains evident that something is brewing in that regard.
Here’s hoping it ends in a toast by all parties — sort of like a debt ceiling deal. Meanwhile, there is a new brew we all can enjoy — if we can find it: Bushwood Beer. Described as a “fresh, crisp pilsner with moderate carbonation and a creamy white head,” Bushwood revives the memories of Danny Noonan, Ty Webb and, of course, Carl Spackler.
See the movie Caddyshack if you don’t recognize those names; see it again if you do.
