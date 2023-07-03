Ten golf courses in Texas have been named to Golfweek’s Top 200 Modern Courses. Modern courses are defined as those built in or after 1960; only courses in the United States are included on the list.
Fifteen other states landed courses before Whispering Pines in Trinity came in at No. 31 on the list. Dallas National, appropriately located in Dallas, earned the 37th spot, while closer to home Bluejack National in Montgomery finished in 69th place.
Austin Golf Club (93rd) in Spicewood; Boot Ranch (99th), Fredericksburg; Spanish Oaks (148th), Bee Cave; Lajitas Golf Resort and Trinity Forest (T-153rd); Escondido (155th); and Austin Country Club (169th) round out the Texas selections.
Among Classic courses — those built prior to 1960 — only the staid Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth (102nd) made the top 150. Oak Hills in San Antonio and Champions in Houston were 174th and 182nd, respectively. Most of us will never play any of those courses; if you have done so, I’d love to hear about the experience.
The list of the top 100 courses in the United States that we all CAN play includes four in Texas. Lajitas Golf Resort in Lajitas, Omni Barton Creek (Austin) and Rawls Course at Texas Tech (Lubbock) are all accessible, if you don’t mind the trip and the fees. But wait! There’s more!
In the Best Courses You Can Play State by State, a quick drive up to the fully renovated Memorial Park course in Houston is there for the enjoyment, if you can get a tee time. Also nearby is the Golf Club of Houston tournament course, which for years played host to the Houston Open. After that, the list will have you driving about four hours one-way if you want to play the other 18 recommended courses.
Golfweek uses a fairly elaborate and detailed system for its annual golf course ratings, and utilizes “hundreds” of golf course raters. That said, it is important to note that in addition to the valuable information provided, the Golfweek staff offers this: “We’re certain these lists will provide inspiration to seek out great golf. But keep in mind, great golf is where you find it. We hope you enjoy the game where ever you might be teeing it up.”
We are fortunate to have dozens of courses in our region, none of which will likely ever make the Golfweek lists, that offer variety in the golfing experience. And the experience, challenge and enjoyment need not cost hundreds of dollars.
On the other hand (your choice of Randy Travis or Tevye), Golf Digest’s list of the top 100 courses in the country included not a single choice in Texas.
HOME ON THE RANGE
The PGA of America has officially made its home in Texas, but not exactly deep in the heart thereof.
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is open, with two courses that will set you back $200-$300. Major championships are already scheduled for play there: the 2027 and 2034 PGA Championships and the 2025 and 2031 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The Senior PGA Championship was played there in May.
ON THE EDGE
Golfers and non-golfers alike recognize the special nature of The Old Course, Augusta National and Pebble Beach; those are among the most celebrated, if not revered, patches of earth dedicated to the pursuit of greatness in the sport.
Beginning this Thursday, the LPGA will for the first time play at arguably the most scenic and beautiful of the lot, Pebble Beach. History will also be made as, for the first time, Shotlink data will be included in the broadcast. It’s the leading edge of history and the literal edge of the west coast.
