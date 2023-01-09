As the keyboard clicks, Collin Morikawa has a six-shot lead halfway through the final round of the first PGA tournament of the year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
It looks very much like he will win, but then, it earlier looked like your Houston Texans were sure to lose to the Indianapolis Colts, thereby claiming the first pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But then … they won.
While it is the first tournament of the year, the Sentry is not the first tournament of the PGA “season,” which actually began late last year. The wraparound season continues through 2023, and the Tour schedule, revealed last week, is noteworthy to Houston-area golfers, in that the Houston Open is not included.
Do not be alarmed. Astros owner Jim Crane, who now calls the shots regarding the Houston tournament, which has been around since before I was born, has been lobbying to get the Open back into a spring slot on the schedule; not so long ago, the tournament was played the week before the Masters, attracting a stellar field.
Displaced by that oil company tournament over in the Hill Country, even a new and improved Memorial Park course could not attract a truly strong field last fall. Crane, who seems to have a way of getting his way, is willing to forego a fall tournament this year if he can get a spot in the spring; he also has no desire to host two tournaments only a few months apart.
Therefore, it could be that calendar 2023 will see no PGA Tour action in Houston. The wait will probably be a win for local fans, though, come spring 2024.
Now, the lead is only five as my thoughts turn to the fact that the guy who finishes dead last in this event still picks up a cool $200,000. Meanwhile, an overhead shot of the ridiculously beautiful Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii somehow makes a well-bunkered fairway appear to be dotted with baked potatoes.
Former world No. 1 Jon Rahm has mounted a charge, and as I open a can of ranch-style beans, the lead is down to three with a half dozen holes to play. By the time the sweet potato fries are halfway done, Rahm and Morikawa are tied for the lead — and over in the NFL the Cowboys are trailing the Commanders.
Hawaii boasts 75 or more golf courses, most of which are open to the public. The Plantation Course is one of those; for the sum of $459 plus tax, you can experience what you might have just watched. Those who have been there say the colors are just as vivid as on TV, and the vistas are totally breathtaking.
Oh, and if you hurry on over, you can play next week, whale watch, island hop, scuba dive and mountain climb. You can also watch some of the best golfers in the world, as they tee up at the Wai’alae Country Club. Reportedly, you can also find courses with wonder vistas for far less than the fee the Plantation Course commands.
In the time it took me to prep, cook and consume those fries, beans and about five ounces of beef, Rahm charged and Morikawa felt the heat. When the final putt dropped, Morikawa had earned 1.5 million reasons to not be so sad. But he had lost. Fair enough to say Rahm was magnificent; but, Morikawa still lost. So did the Cowboys.
