Ask any golfer, and he or she can quickly recall a story that involves one of the basic needs of all golfers: a bathroom. Comfort station, rest stop, pit stop or outhouse; whatever your choice of term, when the need is there, so should be the accommodation.
When the No. 3-ranked golfer in the world, Jon Rahm, recently declared that players should have access to a port-a-potty on each and every hole, the world did not stop revolving, but there was a pause while his words flowed (ahem!) over the room. According to fellow competitor Brooks Koepka, Rahm had taken time to relieve himself seven times during the round that day.
Rahm had been asked what he thought was the most important issue to be addressed in professional golf. The question was clearly an attempt to get his take on LIV, the proposed merger, player attitudes toward Commissioner Jay Monahan or any one of several other hot topics; nobody in the room expected the world No. 3 to start talking about “No. 2 and No. 1,” as one writer penned.
The placement of rest areas varies from course to course, depending upon the course routing. How many and where such areas should be can be a head-scratcher. One local course, originally an 18-hole layout, had restroom facilities on each of the nine holes; with the course routing back by the clubhouse at the turn, there seemed to be no problem, but when the two nines were broken up to make a third, no facilities were added.
More than one movement (ahem!) for additional accommodations over the last 20 years has put both the players and the issue on hold.
Ask any golfer if he or she has a story, but be prepared for everything from the hilarious to the horrendous.
ALERT! ALERT! ALERT!
Football season is upon us; therefore, the now commonly used chirp from NFL quarterbacks is appropriate.
This alert involves your trip to a local theater to see the blockbuster, record-setting movie “Barbie.” Be on the lookout for a brief reference to golf — specifically to a PXG driver. If you haven’t been to see it, ask someone who has.
THERE IS HOPE
Paddy Harrington says there are great ball strikers who are not great pros; there are less than great ball strikers who are great pros. He adds that mindset and attitude are key ingredients to success in golf, regardless of the level of competition.
Harrington, known to be one of the hardest-working players ever, made the observation during a “walk and talk” segment during Champions Tour television coverage. His words are useful in that they remind us all that our best golf is just around the next dogleg if we just keep at it.
MAXWELL SMART
When Rory McIlroy’s caddie Harry Diamond (great name for a Netflix detective series) showed up at the Edwin Watts golf shop in Memphis the other day with a pair of putters he needed work on, the sales associate explained it was too late to cut down one of the clubs to match the other in length and that the small amount he wanted cut would not make that much difference to the ordinary golfer anyway.
Short story made shorter: McIlroy had felt a difference in the two bats when he placed his hands on the grips. A half-inch, he reckoned: “It wasn’t like a huge difference.” In fact, Rory was correct that there was a difference, but the difference was a mere 3/16 of an inch. Next round, his strokes gained stat and improved. Little things can mean a lot.
TOO MUCH, TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE
“Guess it’s over, call it a day; sorry that it had to end this way.” When those words were sung in 1978 by Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams, Mathis, an avid and better-than-average recreational golfer back then, likely would have chuckled at the suggestion they would ever fit nicely into a golf column.
They do, and are useful in discussing the status of one of the most popular and successful players ever, Phil Mickelson. The great lefthander virtually slammed the door on his way to joining LIV only a few short months after declaring his allegiance to the PGA Tour and all that it stood for.
Since then, he has doubled down time and again, stirring everything from shoulder shrugs to strong rebukes for his verbal attacks. Now come revelations regarding his gambling that suggest he has lost $100 million over the years.
To his credit, Lefty has acknowledged his addiction and says he has taken steps to address that and other reckless behavior. He remains a popular figure, but it seems unlikely he can ever return to the PGA Tour even if the LIV merger is completed.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.