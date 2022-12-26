When Gary Puckett and the Union Gap sang “Don’t Make Promises” (that you can’t keep) back in about 1968, it had nothing to do with either golf or new year’s resolutions.
I had a chance last year to meet Puckett, who told the story of how that group was born; how he and the other members of the group became “very wealthy college students,” and how his grandchildren referred to him as “Doodle” and his wife as “YaYa.”
I learned this was not in a one-on-one conversation, but rather during a Q and A session attended by a hundred or so others enjoying a “Rock and Romance” cruise. Like so many others of that generation, Puckett eventually found his way to golf. And so, it fell to me mid-morning, after a hearty breakfast and a couple of orange-colored adult beverages, to announce as he disembarked: “Here comes Doodle!” and Gary Puckett smiled as his wife exclaimed: “Don’t forget YaYa!”
As this, one of the strangest years in the history of golf, in general, and professional men’s golf, in particular, draws to a close, I will adhere to the sage advice of that non-golfing tune and, as in years past, make no new year’s resolution.
That said, setting goals for my golf game in 2023 is, I think, a worthy pursuit — not things that I hope to do, but rather a few things that I plan to do. Hope, as my niece constantly reminds anyone who is in earshot, is not a plan. Perhaps you will join me.
First up is practice, but not just the mindless whacking of golf balls. I will dedicate myself to a minimum of three sessions per week, with each session broken into short segments to specifically address what’s wrecking my score for that particular week. That means that much of my practice will take place on the course instead of on the practice tee.
Secondly, I shall endeavor to reduce and sometimes even totally eliminate from my round the dreaded three-putt.
Finally, I shall spend more time at the fitness center. I have noticed lately that someone has stolen some muscle mass.
Have a wonderful and safe 2023, on and off the course.
