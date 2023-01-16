According to the best available information (think google), way back in 1546, one John Heywood uttered (bad reference) the metaphoric statement: “You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink.”
Melding possible meanings, one can interpret that to mean that you can give someone an opportunity but cannot force them to take it; or, you can show people the way to find something or do something, but cannot force them to take the appropriate action after that.
It is January. Golfers around the globe are but mere horses to be led as they resolve, dream or dedicate themselves to finally conquering the beast we know as par. We are the proverbial horses.
All around us are those who are not just willing, but thrill at the thought of leading us: they are golf club, ball and clothing manufacturers. They are also physical trainers, sports psychologists, hypnotists and statisticians. They are friends who mean well.
The best players in world are not immune to being led in the direction of “water” — a new caddie, a new clothing sponsor, a new driver or a series of new putters (because putters have personalities, and sometimes need to be placed in the garage until they once again properly behave).
Speaking of horses, sort of, a recent pop-up on my iPad in all caps read: "ZEBRA IS BACK … and better than ever." Zebra, the “putter that changed the game” might be unfamiliar to newer golfers, but the backstory is worth looking up.
Four new models are being offered, and the likelihood is that the club and its iconic aiming system will get a lot of play this year. Drink Up! The claim: “The better you aim, the better you putt. And nothing lines up better than a Zebra.”
Count fan favorite Jordan Spieth among those who embraced something new for 2023 in the form of an attitude change; add in his buddy Rickie Fowler, whose swing change may be one of the most radical ever.
For Spieth, the plan is to play looser, more relaxed. In the first round of last week’s Sony Open, the payoff was evident, as he was six under par and tied for the lead as the sun set in Hawaii. The second day, the new drink was less tasty, he went five over par on the day and missed the cut.
Meanwhile, the ever popular Fowler has been led to the well by a new swing guru. Drink up, Rickie! The golf world wants to see you return to form.
TRICK A TREE
Golfer or not, one should enjoy the story of how the Waialae course got the giant “W” formed by palm trees behind the 16th green. Once upon a time in 1963, there was a movie, the plot of which revolved around a group of people in a race to uncover $350,000 hidden under a W shaped tree in the fictional city of Santa Rosita, California.
Ethan Abbott was reportedly about 10 years old when he saw the movie. As an adult, Abbott successfully lobbied the course to relocate four trees from elsewhere on the course at a cost of $3,500.
According to the story, the trees are tricked into thinking they are growing straight. OK. It remains a mystery as to whether Abbott hid any cash under the trees.
DRINK THIS IN
And finally: at what's the price of water, even if it’s not for drinking? The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America recently offered data on the average cost of maintaining a golf course. Taking into account variations in cost related to type of club and climate, which might increase or decrease costs for your favorite track, here’s something to drink in.
Municipal course maintenance runs on average $621,190, semi-private courses $567,346 and private courses $1,083,647. So, when the super asks us to do our own part in maintaining the course by filling divots, repairing pitch marks and avoiding wear and tear on the fairways, we are all better served (think fees) by being mindful.
