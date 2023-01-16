According to the best available information (think google), way back in 1546, one John Heywood uttered (bad reference) the metaphoric statement: “You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink.”

Melding possible meanings, one can interpret that to mean that you can give someone an opportunity but cannot force them to take it; or, you can show people the way to find something or do something, but cannot force them to take the appropriate action after that.

Gean Leonard: Gean.GDNgolf@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription