It’s U.S. Open week, and men’s professional golf is playing its third of four majors at the Los Angeles Country Club.
It is appropriate that Hollywood is the backdrop at this moment when the world of men’s professional golf is filled with more drama, mystery and intrigue than anything the silver screen has to offer. Would that it was not so, but there you have it (I have friends who are weary of hearing “it is what it is”).
Recap: Greg Norman has a deeply rooted hatred/vendetta against the PGA; he calls all his efforts at subterfuge a sincere effort to grow and make better the game of golf. Norman has tried and failed to bring the PGA as well as the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour) down, all in the name of creating his version of a world tour.
This go-round (sorry, rodeo fans), Norman got money. Big money. BIG MONEY, from the Saudis. Big money was offered, and big stars vacated the PGA and DP tours. Feelings were hurt and lawsuits and countersuits were filed. Investigations followed. Alligators were everywhere, alligating (I know, but it is descriptive).
Time passed, lines were drawn and then, POW! Ralph Kramden (google, youngsters) would never have landed such a punch on Alice: The PGA, DP and PIF entered into a three-way romance. PIF is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and is among the largest such funds in the world.
The newly formed and still emerging company is, for now, called Newco. Get it? It is a commercial and for-profit company. In case you were not aware, the PGA Tour is — and will remain — a non-profit organization.
Place into your memory bank three names: Jimmy Dunne, Ed Herlihy and Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Keep in mind Jay Monahan and Greg Norman.
Golfers and non-golfers alike have asked me and each other what I think and/or what I know. What I know is that if someone claims to understand it all, he or she is sadly mistaken. Years will pass before anyone, anywhere fully understands what has happened.
Perhaps, for now, we can lean on Bob Dylan for a message, albeit one he certainly never intended to apply to the world of golf. Said Dylan: “Come gather 'round people wherever you roam, and admit that the waters around you have grown. … Come writers and critics who prophesize with your pen, and keep your eyes wide the chance won’t come again; and don’t speak too soon, for the wheel’s still in spin. … Come mothers and fathers throughout the land and don’t criticize what you can’t understand … your old road is rapidly agin’ … please get out of the new one if you can’t lend a hand. … For the times they are a-changin’.”
When Joe Namath ended an NFL v AFL bidding war by signing a record $427,000 contract the day after the 1965 Orange Bowl game, professional football was forever changed and forever will remain fluid in its rules, player relations, marketing, ownership and politics.
Similar sea changes have occurred in other sports and in other areas of entertainment and business, with strange bedfellows everywhere and mostly not known by the general public.
For those wondering why there has been no mention of LIV: in a splitting of hairs, LIV (which is simply the Roman numeral 54, not an acronym) is not technically part of Newco. The PIF, however, holds the purse strings of LIV. Greg Norman, current LIV Commissioner, has no status in Newco; PGA Commissioner Monahan, does. But know this: Norman is quoted as having told his current employees, “You changed golf.” He/they did. More on that in days, weeks and months ahead.
So, here’s what I am absolutely certain has happened, regardless of what Newco looks like now or will appear to be in the future: money talks. As Neil Diamond sang, it “don’t sing and dance, and it can can’t walk,” but it has spoken loudly, to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars into the future.
Full disclosure: I don’t like it. I thought it was “cool” when Namath got his exorbitant payout, and again, when that running back from Texas Tech got even more. But I was a teenager then.
The more things change, it is said, the more they remain the same. Big kids play football, basketball and baseball in big parks; other kids still play those games on driveways, grass-burr-filled fields, barefooted in winter. Other kids, shirttails out and with hacked up, found golf balls and dream of playing in the U.S. Open. There you have it.
The U.S. Open starts on Thursday, somewhere near LaLa Land. Enjoy it.
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.