Later today, about the time the newly coronated (I keep hearing “carbonated”) royals (I keep thinking Kansas City) are enjoying high tea (I keep hearing Happy Hour), I will be in consultation with a clinical psychologist; hopefully, we will begin to unlock all the golf talent I possess.

Full disclosure, my ability to play what is in my opinion the most challenging of all sports is not the primary focus of the consultation. A visit narrowly focused on my golf would likely be short, inexpensive and not so sweet. I recall the words of the first instructor I ever had, who told me that I know a lot about the golf swing. He said there was just this one issue: “You don’t have a clue what you’re doing with the golf club.”

Gean Leonard: Gean.GDNgolf@gmail.com

