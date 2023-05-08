Later today, about the time the newly coronated (I keep hearing “carbonated”) royals (I keep thinking Kansas City) are enjoying high tea (I keep hearing Happy Hour), I will be in consultation with a clinical psychologist; hopefully, we will begin to unlock all the golf talent I possess.
Full disclosure, my ability to play what is in my opinion the most challenging of all sports is not the primary focus of the consultation. A visit narrowly focused on my golf would likely be short, inexpensive and not so sweet. I recall the words of the first instructor I ever had, who told me that I know a lot about the golf swing. He said there was just this one issue: “You don’t have a clue what you’re doing with the golf club.”
Fast forwarding, I recall a late afternoon with another teaching professional who, in one of my worst sessions, suggested I take up bowling. What he actually said was that I should not actually DO bowling, but rather watch it on television. From time to time, a bad day on the course makes me think about the fact that one can “do” bowling — either actually or by watching on TV — with a beer in one hand and either a ball or a remote control in the other. He was a friend, and he didn’t mean it — I think.
Golfers and non-golfers alike should take the time to read the works of Dr. Bob Rotella. Rotella is a sports psychologist and bestselling author. For golfers, there is his best-known book, “Golf is Not a Game of Perfect;” for non-golfers, there is, “Life is Not a Game of Perfect.”
You can Google Rotella and save me column space to introduce Dr. David Cook, whose work “Seven Days in Utopia: Golf’s Sacred Journey” is as much about life as it is about golf. Also, the setting, Utopia, is right here in Texas.
I had the great good fortune to be among a group of real golf writers over at Boot Ranch (eat your hearts out) and spend a morning listening to Dr. Cook. For just a little while, I was a better golfer. The fact is, I could have skipped golf that morning and continued the round-table discussion. And the mimosas.
The winter 2021 issue of Golf Journal included a story written by Jim Gorant in which he leads into a discussion on mental health as it relates to golf by citing Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the 2021 French Open and gymnast Simone Biles’s self-removal from the team competition of the Summer Olympics.
Moving on to golf, he lays a foundation for discussion of on-course anxiety by reminding us of the struggles of world-class golfers Bubba Watson, David Duval, Michelle Wie West and Nelly Korda. Gorant deep-dives with a quote from Pia Nilsson, cofounder of Vision54, the renowned Arizona golf school and performance program.
“Stress in amateurs and professionals and juniors manifests the same way even if the cause of anxiety is slightly different” There! The greatest are no different from the rest of us — except for their level of skill.
Gorant’s article identifies two types of anxiety: cognitive and somatic. The former plays out in the brain through reactions such as overthinking, worrying, fear and lack of focus. The latter is more overtly physical: churning stomach, excessive sweating, racing heart, muscle tightness and more. Cognitive and somatic anxiety are not mutually exclusive. How well I know.
It has been said that golf is 95 percent mental and 5 percent mental. Who said it first is irrelevant: Discuss among yourselves until next week.
