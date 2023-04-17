I still recall both lyrics and melody to the Hitchcock High School fight song and the sweet but somewhat maudlin school song. I will not sing either unless I receive some acceptable form of remuneration.
But, I will proudly lift my voice in praise to the now back-to-back-to-back District 24-3A Championship Bulldog golf team (note: the results from their Region III-3A competition were not available before my deadline).
Individual honors by Grant Thiem and Ty Maxwell and backing from Waylon Maxwell, Hunter Robinson and Charles Robinson, and the guidance of head coach Douglas Greathouse have finally gotten Hitchcock and golf to the forefront among area programs. Keep biting, Dogs!
One might assume, based on the frequency of musical references in this column, that by now there would have also — logically — been some notes on dancing. Would that it was true, but: no. Fast-talking Todd Kolb, a PGA instructor you can check out on YouTube, changed all that in a brief presentation on chipping the golf ball.
While I am quick to share my opinion that any and all golf tips will work for a little while, Kolb’s short video is one that’s easily rerun in the mind’s eye; its principles are simple. Kolb clearly understands the usefulness and is also clearly a keen observer of dancing; however, he’s “no kind of dancer” (Take your pick from Robert Earl Keen and the Beatles).
The Ladies Professional Golfers Association (LPGA) is in town this week. OK, not here on the coast, but at the Carlton Woods championship layout over in The Woodlands. It’s the first LPGA major tournament — the Chevron Championship.
Non-golfing readers might remember the name Dinah Shore; she was known for singing and a catchy little jingle: “See the U.S.A. in your Chevrolet.” The Dinah Shore Classic is comparable to the Masters, in that it is a major which for 51 years and until this year, was always played at the same venue. Hopefully, the tournament will remain at Carlton Woods for many years to come.
For the tidy sum of $35, one can spend a day watching some of the smoothest swings in all of golf — and I do mean all. If you are a beginner; if you are thinking about taking up the game; or if you have played for decades and still are trying to find your perfect swing, Carlton Woods might be the best place for you to look.
If you sit at the practice tee and watch the world’s best women for a couple of hours, you will for the next few days swing the club as smoothly as you ever will. If I’m wrong, I’ll meet you at Sonny’s Place for a Coney Island!
Also, it’s surely good news that Sonny’s Place will remain as so many of us have known it. Get well, Junior!
Two topics not often spoken of in a single paragraph are snakes and the Internal Revenue Service. They will only be spoken of here in the kindest of frameworks.
First, snakes. Sunday’s San Diego-like weather was wonderful; it was cool enough for the ducks, hawks and herons to flit about in play and in search of breakfast as my early morning group enjoyed golf, including the challenge of a sometimes two-club wind. When I screeched to a halt, my cart partner very nearly spilled his orange juice (wink); when I pointed, he understood.
Cool though it was, the warmth of the sun had sent us a reminder that it is that time of year when we must all be extra careful when searching for golf balls that have gone astray. A few feet away, a small water moccasin slithered into a clump of grass at the edge of a pond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.