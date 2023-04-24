From the Ball High Tors on Galveston Island to the north county line and beyond in Clear Creek’s array of UIL 6A campuses, high school golf teams are moving on, winding down and gearing up.
Like the recent winds, rain and chill have roared in, and the high school golf season has blown through; in some cases, not even the strong survived the stiff competition and the chance to advance towards a state championship.
DAWGS
Coach Doug Greathouse and his Hitchcock Bulldog golfers accomplished the never before, repeated that and added one more; perhaps next year will be their finest yet.
With three consecutive trips to Region III play, the golf program over on state Highway 6 should continue to grow and prosper. While the run of district titles may never be equaled, there is room down the road for that first trip to the state finals, and, of course, the eventual state championship trophy.
One more round of applause for Grant Thiem, Ty Maxwell, Waylon Maxwell, Hunter Robinson, Charles Robinson and all the rest of the team!
TORS
Coach Mike Kleinecke and his staff are already looking forward to next fall as their Tors and Lady Tors keep working on their games as the school year races toward summer.
Grayson Root and Parker Koza garnered second-team all-district honors after a Tors varsity fifth-place finish at District 18-5A competition. The Lady Tors, led by first-team all-district player Shaifer Goalen, advanced to regional play with a second-place District 18-A finish. Keep an eye out for Golden Tornados next year!
MIGHTY MAX
Legacy Hills will not be new to Max McClosky as he represents the Clear Creek Wildcats at the state championship tournament near Austin.
The talented freshman is building on a middle school record that had Wildcats coach Daniel Brown watching him before he showed up, tried out and made the varsity squad. Brown describes McClosky as “confident, but not cocky, with an attitude of ‘I can do this,’ but not ‘look at me.’”
In his first ever varsity-match, the youngster carded a 73-76 performance, tying teammate and Clear Creek’s only senior Matt Van Hoy, who will be playing NAIA collegiate golf next fall.
With 16 players on the team now and the same number expected to compete for the top five in the fall, the Wildcats should make another run toward Austin about a year from now.
STINGER!
Texas City High School junior Emma Iles has quietly established herself as one of the best golfers in the region, breezing through district play before carding rounds of 79-76 on the Margaritaville Lake Resort golf course in Conroe.
Coaches Mark Cooper and J.J. Wyatt, along with family, teammates and supporters, will cheer Emma on when the Lady Stingaree battles at the Texas Class 5A UIL State Golf Championship at White Wing golf course in Georgetown next month.
UP ON THE ROOF
Dan Frickey is a talented former NAIA National Champion and PGA Tour player. His son, David, is growing a roofing business and has returned to recreational golf after a time out to get professionally established.
Last Saturday, David made a mighty swing from a fairway bunker 235 yards from the ninth green on the Shore nine at South Shore Harbour Country Club. While Frickey and his playing partners were certain the shot had cleared the water hazard in front of the green, they were not sure where it ended up.
Yes, 235 from a bunker, over the water — nothing but cup. An eagle. It takes a little luck along the way.
