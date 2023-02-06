“Not just for golfers; not just for adults.” That’s how Kathryn Barnett describes the Tee Box experience.
Kathryn — described by husband Daniel as “the boss” — is on the phone with me; Daniel is alternately taking his turn in one of the TruGolf technology driven simulators (there’s friendly money on the line) and educating me on the Tee Box concept and direction, along with Manager Brian Hayes.
Kathryn and Daniel are among the nearly one dozen friends who own and operate the Tee Box under the Indoor Interactive Entertainment LLC. So are Brian and his wife Allison, who have roots in Santa Fe.
The other owner/investors have other full-time jobs ranging from stay-at-home parents to small business owners. A couple of couples reside in Mont Belvieu and a couple more in League City, Dickinson, Clear Lake and Santa Fe are also represented. One couple hails from Tallahassee, Florida.
“Wanna get away?” asks Southwest Airlines. It’s a question most recreational golfers would answer with a resounding YES! They want to get away to play as many — and as many of the best available — golf courses in the world.
At Tee Box, located at 3202 Marina Bay Drive, they can play some 250 different courses while sitting at a private table sipping beverages of their choice in between shots. Tee Box can also set you up for a party, complete with (limited) catered food.
Tee Box has been open for about 17 months; recent weather seems to have ignited greater interest among golfers suffering withdrawal symptoms because of the cold and wet course conditions.
Those who want competition can take as many as six players ($40/hour for standard simulator and $50 for large simulator) and get their competitive juices flowing. Those itching to get out onto the practice tee can take advantage of the TrueGolf technology to check their swing speed, ball speed, spin rates and literally all the shot detail available to professional golfers.
Not a golfer; not an adult? Simulators provide alternative activities — including zombie dodgeball, footgolf, disc golf, soccer, baseball, hockey and more. There are League Nights, party packages and, of course, a beer and wine bar. Walk-ins are welcome, but reserving a tee is encouraged. Book online at TeeBoxTexas.com or call 281-339-7041.
NO SIMULATORS
Dressed more appropriately for snow skiing, the Ball High boys and girls golf teams were among 11 schools that took on the elements as well as the Bayou Golf Course in Texas City last Tuesday.
The Lady Tors/Tors team scrambled to an even par sixth place finish. Lady Tors in the competition were Mackenzie Mielsch, Ivy Culling and Josie Lorenzo; Tors were Dylan Rowe, Juan Santos and Travis Maclauchlan.
MULLIGAN?
Miss it? I nearly did. The most recent Saturday and Sunday edition of this newspaper sneaked in a full color piece on the back page of the comics: Shortcuts, by Jeff Harris. It would be worth your time to dig it out of the recycle bin just to play the Word Search game (I solved it in 15 minutes).
Beyond that, there are numerous snippets ranging from the origin of golf to golf ball construction. Don’t know what a “featherie” is? Well, then you haven’t read all of my nearly 800 columns — or your brain has relegated that as useless information. Never mind the “guttie” which came along in 1848.
It looks like another week of wet and cold golf is in the offing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.