It’s Masters week, when green is the dominant color — on the course, on the merch available to patrons (not fans, this week only) and, most of all, on the jacket that will be placed onto this year’s winner by the defending champion, Scottie Scheffler.
However, it is imperative to honor the purple and gold in this column: the Ball High Lady Tors last week turned in a two-day team score of 903, thereby claiming second-place medals at the District 18-5A Championship at Pearland Golf Club.
Shaifer Goalen led the scoring for the Lady Tors and, in the process, earned first-team all-district honors. She was backed by a strong showing from Kayleigh Lorefice, Liberty Cox, Mackenzie Mielsch and Addison Rozier. Lorefice, Cox and Mielsch each made the all-district second team.
The team will travel to The Golf Club of Margaritaville on April 17-18 to compete in Region III-5A play and an opportunity to qualify for the state 5A championship. Go Tors!
It’s Masters week. Actually, it is the Saturday prior to Masters week and April Fool’s Day. But then, I would never prank you about anything pertaining to professional men’s golf’s first major of the year. So, read on with the comfort of knowing that what follows is indeed true, even if most of it has not been verified by the internet.
Upon turning the cover of the GOLF magazine 2023 Masters Preview issue, there was a beautiful ad for Dewar’s 12-year-old Blended Scotch Whisky: full page on the left was a bottle of the double-aged blend next to a shiny trophy. On the right was a full-page continuation celebrating Dewar’s as “The Official Scotch Whisky of the 123rd U.S. Open,” which will be played at the Los Angeles Country Club later this year.
Nine page turns later; there appeared a two-page, full-color ad for the CW (network), urging readers to tune in the Aces, Hyflyers, Cleeks, Smash, Torque, the Rangegoats and the other LIV teams. No offense to a sport that I find really fun to watch, but Roller Derby is what immediately popped into my head.
Finally, two more page turns and juxtaposed with a PXG ad (Period!), there appeared a wonderful photo of Scottie Scheffler, resplendent in his green jacket and brilliant, incredibly natural smile holding the Masters trophy.
If you counted the page turns before actual Masters coverage began, you probably added up to the same conclusion as I did: somebody ought to be fired.
THE MORE THINGS CHANGE
Yes, Virginia, the more they remain the same. Prepare yourself for repeated discussion about the famed par-5 13th hole, which has been lengthened by 35 yards and now plays to 545 curving, pine tree-protected, Rae’s Creek fronted and Azalea-adorned yards.
No matter, unless there is lots of rain to soften the course, most players will reach the green in two — some with mid-irons and a few possibilities with short irons. That said, it is indeed interesting that between 2011 and 2021, an average of nine-plus eagles were carded at the par-5 15th, but after it was lengthened by 20 yards, there were no eagles last year. Coincidence?
Five of the last 10 Masters winners carded rounds of 69 on opening day, yet, Tiger Woods has not broken 70 in the first round of his five Masters wins. Meaningful?
Seven of the past 13 green jackets are worn by players who defected (I don’t feel good calling it anything but that) to LIV. Sad?
THE MORE THEY DON'T
The fans are still referred to as patrons, and the “pins” as flagsticks: failure to do either by a television announcer can cost him/her a really neat assignment. And by all means, make no mention of bikinis or bikini wax when talking about the speed of the putting surfaces! Banishment for life was the punishment for Gary McCord.
No cell phones. Period.
The Azaleas, as well as other ornamental plants, will beautifully blossom as if on cue. If you are among those of us who for so long heard that Augusta National Golf Club (A.N.G.C.) used ice to force on-time blossoms: fuggettaboutit. Never did and never will, primarily because it would never have worked.
I haven’t gone yet but I did only last week have lunch with a reader who has been at least 10 times (his treat, as well it should be for sharing information with one who was unsuccessful at the ticket lottery for umpteen years). So good to see Richard, Paco and Jan down on the corner.
The A.N.G.C. logo — iconic. And the pimento cheese sandwiches — cheap ($1.50) if not that tasty. Cheap, I know; tasty, I don’t.
NEWS TO ME
I guess that I have joined James Taylor, and in my mind, gone to Carolina when there has been discussion about the official Masters Gnome. The foot-tall garden dwellers are sold at a pace of only 350 or so each day during Masters week. GOLF reports that they command upwards of $300 on eBay.
DINNERTIME
LIV past champions have limited lifetime exemptions into the smallish field. A.N.G.C. autonomy means that they can invite whomever they wish, and they wish to allow LIV champions. It is not a defiance of the USGA and Royal and Ancient.
Later tonight, reigning champion Scottie Scheffler will host the Champions Dinner, and while the room might be a little cooler than usual in some areas, decorum should exceed that displayed by our congressmen in recent years.
Enjoy the Masters, on or off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.