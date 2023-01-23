As the NFL playoffs grind toward the crowning of yet another roman numeral champion (how quickly can you name the reigning one?), it is acceptable to think of golf in football terms?
We hear the likes of Jim Nantz or, unavoidably, Paul Azinger; they often reference the hole being “protected” by bunkers or water, or say that the absence of wind has rendered the golf course “defenseless.”
We hear Troy Aikman, who surely knows whereof he speaks, describe quarterback protection and the delicate touch of a pass as if it were a delicate downhill putt with a right to left break; or Tony Romo, who just, well, speaks, as he tells us how zone defense cannot be played in the snow — as zone defense is clearly being played in the snow.
Some of us miss the inimitable style of David Feherty, who, whether on course or in the booth, never failed to inform and amuse; he could make golf comparable to anything including a hockey game.
It is relatively easy to think of golf at all levels in terms of offense and defense: the question to be answered is which role the player plays and which is left to the course.
If you can think of a tree as being J.J. Watt, then think of a given hole on your home course and imagine the No. 99 on every tree — then find a way to avoid all of them. Consider a bunkered approach shot as an incomplete pass; a Titleist drowned in a hazard is surely an interception.
Tom Brady’s surgical capabilities through the years must compare with the precision of Jack Nicklaus (perhaps it’s time the former joined the latter in a well-earned retirement). Think of Patrick Mahomes the next time you watch Jordan Spieth, trapped and in danger of disaster, somehow make a birdie where a double-bogey was in play.
It is a bit more challenging, but one can also make an argument for the golf course as the offensive component. Taking into account the design, construction and maintenance of any given layout, the golf course at times totally controls the ball; even more so with any form of assistance from mother nature. It twists and turns, fairways elevate and bank; greens undulate and slope.
Now you might hear your buddies advising a visitor to your course to play a hole “conservatively." That means the golfers are on defense.
This weekend, the NFL presents its version of the Final Four. Treat yourself to an occasional observation of coaches, players, officials-anything that’s part of your football telecast, by plugging them in as elements of a hole or an entire round of golf.
WHETHER THE WEATHER
It is probably raining wherever you are; if not, blame the misstatement on Galveston’s own weather connection, Channel 2’s Frank Billingsley.
When it rains, the role of the golf and the course are profoundly impacted — the course plays offense: new formations (puddles), slower pace of play (cart path only) and anything else the damaged psyche of the average golfer can immediately conjure up as an excuse for poor scoring.
Professional players must also play defense, but clearly are better prepared to take on the challenge; they have on-board protective clothing, umbrellas and such, but more importantly, just have a stronger mental defense with which to take on the challenge. Of course, extremely hot and dry conditions can also put the course on the offensive, with harder bad bounces and slicker greens.
JACK
Belated happy birthday to Jack Nicklaus, who just turned 83. Now, there’s an example of a golfer who could play offense or defense.
