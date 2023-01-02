Somewhere between the Bahamas Bowl, which featured a pair of teams with a combined total of wins equal to that of TCU, and the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, memorable for its name if nothing else, I thought about all the folks who remark that watching golf on TV is comparable to watching paint dry.

The entertainment value of some of those 43 games barely rises above that of watching me and my degenerate buddies stagger our way through 18 holes in hopes of winning a $9 bet. Game after game, with the stadium only dotted with fans, should be a clue that some sort of change must be made.

Gean Leonard: Gean.GDNgolf@gmail.com

