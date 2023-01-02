Somewhere between the Bahamas Bowl, which featured a pair of teams with a combined total of wins equal to that of TCU, and the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, memorable for its name if nothing else, I thought about all the folks who remark that watching golf on TV is comparable to watching paint dry.
The entertainment value of some of those 43 games barely rises above that of watching me and my degenerate buddies stagger our way through 18 holes in hopes of winning a $9 bet. Game after game, with the stadium only dotted with fans, should be a clue that some sort of change must be made.
And while I’m at it, if a quarterback can flick the ball into the 14th row in the end zone without being called for intentional grounding, then why not just remove that inane rule?
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Writing for GOLF, James Colgan attempts to answer the question of whether 2022 was the craziest year in golf history. He harkens back to 1860, when what was to become The Open championship drew a total of eight players to Prestwick, and Scotsman Willie Park Sr. became the first “Champion Golfer,” earning a red leather belt worth about $40. The Open became the first of golf’s four majors.
Moving forward to 1913, Colgan cites “the greatest game ever played” as a candidate for the craziest year. That year, amateur Francis Ouimet and his 10-year-old caddie shocked the golf world by beating the best professionals in golf to win the U.S. Open.
Then, in a giant leap and vying for the craziest year, came 1950; it was the year that 13 women for the first women’s professional tour. A scant 18 years later, members of the men’s Professional Golf Association rebelled, forming what we now know as the PGA Tour.
Then came 2001, and the emergence of a skinny kid with a big smile and a bigger game. Perhaps that was the craziest year ever. If measured by Tiger Woods’ impact on finances in professional golf, then surely, 2001 (not the Space Odyssey) is a clear winner. Soon, the kid would have the trophies of all four of golf’s majors on his mantle: The Tiger Slam! Surely, that was the craziest time of all!
To bolster the argument that 2022 was the craziest year of all, Colgan cites “a revolution, a once in a generation player movement, an astonishingly wide-open war, an impossible historic final walk … and a few billion dollars in petty cash.”
The final walk was, of course, Woods crossing the bridge over the Swilcan Burn on his final round at the Old Course during the 150th playing of The Open Championship. But, was it, really?
So, was 1860 golf’s craziest year? 1913? 1950? 1968? 2001? Or, was in fact 2022 the winner? The answer is no, no, no, no and no. The craziest year in golf is — now and always — the next year that you and I, and millions of others around the world, take on a task which can never be completed: mastering the game.
In 2023, we will hit countless shots that look great, but don’t quite carry penalty areas filled with water, fish, gators and more. We will repeatedly miss 3-foot putts, then stare at the grass as if to find some small creature that deflected the ball.
Once again, we will realize that all we need is to par those last two holes to break 100, 90 or 80 — then shank, top, hook, slice or three-putt our way to drown our sorrows in something cold and gold.
We will blade chip shots, then watch as they clank off the flagstick and drop into the hole, then reassure ourselves that Trevino said, “it ain’t luck if that’s where you wanted it to go.” We will, maybe, finally have that hole-in-one, and hurry to order a keg and save ourselves enough money to buy a new driver.
