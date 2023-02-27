Television golf commentator Notah Begay is arguably known more for having been the roommate of Tiger Woods at Stanford University than for his success on the PGA Tour.
His announcing style reminds me of award-winning country music singer-songwriter Bill Anderson, also known as Whispering Bill Anderson. Seemingly both nice fellows, but I do not enjoy listening to either, just like I don’t enjoy listening to Tony Romo sharing his vast knowledge of football.
But, football season is (mercifully for Texans and Bears fans, both of which I am) over, and Whispering Bill is mostly heard on those Time-Life type television shows that want us to buy the greatest hits of yesteryear — remastered and of a sound quality they might not have originally possessed.
Last Sunday, Chris Kirk opened his final round with a two-shot lead in the Honda Classic (more on that later). Begay likened the opening holes to boxing. Boxing! The first few holes, said he, are much like the early rounds in a boxing match, where a combatant “feels out” his or her opponent to see what strategy must be applied to gain victory.
I think that is a great simile, whispered or not. It also can be a reminder to degenerate weekend golfers that we could benefit from having that kind of mental approach. “Dance with the one that brung ya,” commonly attributed to legendary University of Texas football coach Darrell Royal, is what Begay was alluding to, in addition to taking on one’s golf course surroundings.
Many great players, coaches and teachers have emphasized, though not as succinctly, the usefulness of adapting not just to course conditions but to whatever our swing is serving up on any given day. It is also rumored to have been one of former president Ronald Reagan’s favorite political maxims.
In case you missed it, the conclusion of the Honda Classic on Sunday was also, well, the conclusion of the Honda Classic, period. After 42 years of garnering millions of dollars for children’s medical care, Honda is ending its sponsorship. Fortunately, tournament host and golf legend Jack Nicklaus was on air to reassure supporters of the event that a new sponsorship was a certainty.
While the Golden Bear was up in the broadcast booth, tournament leader Kirk was being chased by Eric Cole, a 34-year-old PGA Tour rookie with a lengthy and touching back story. A mistake by Kirk gave Cole a lead, then a mistake by Cole returned the favor. After 72 holes, the pair found themselves deadlocked.
Kirk, having previously won five times on Tour, birdied the first playoff hole to claim the $1.5 million winner’s check. Cole tripled his earnings for his brief Tour career but established his ability to compete at the highest level of the game.
Seasoned readers may recall that Cole is the son of South African star Bobby Cole and the LPGA’s first glamour girl and standout professional, Laura Baugh.
PASADENA ACE
Andrew Tacquard recorded a hole-in-one on a recent outing at Pasadena Municipal Golf Course. As witnessed by Darren James, Glen Vyvial and Phillip Folse, Tacquard launched a short iron to the par-3 15th hole for the rare feat.
No word as to whether the celebratory shouting reached higher decibel levels than the jets from nearby Ellington Field.
LOCKED AND LOADED
The Honda Classic was disparaged by some for having a weak field. The argument is not without merit, and there are several contributing factors.
That said, this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational will feature 44 of the top 50 players in the world per the Official World Golf Rankings, along with the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings. But, will that ensure a more exciting finish than the Honda Classic playoff?
