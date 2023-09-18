On a recent Tuesday afternoon, as students and teachers alike glanced at their devices in anticipation of the close of the academic day, South Shore Harbour Country Club was buzzing with activity like hummingbirds to a fresh supply of nectar. And it was steaming hot.
Across South Shore Boulevard in the short game practice area, longtime Clear Creek girls athletic coordinator and head girls golf coach Kayla Williamson was working with one of her newest players on the basics of grip, posture and setup for a short pitch shot. While the young player was clearly nervous, she also was clearly soaking in every word; moments later, after a few not-so-great attempts, the Wildcat lofted a ball onto the green, grinning widely at her newly found but far from mastered skill.
Williamson has been with the Clear Creek golf program long enough to experience about all the emotions that team golf can evoke; she is realistic in her assessment of where the Wildcats stand as the competitive season gets underway and calmly states that there is a lot of work to do in order to peak next spring just in time for the district tournament.
The team this fall is small in numbers, which means that the veteran coach can dedicate more time to each player, but ultimately, as is the case with all golf teams, the players themselves have to put in hundreds of hours on their own, or with outside help from teaching professionals.
There is time, as the first tournament for the Wildcats is not until Nov. 3, when Deer Park High School hosts multiple teams at the Battle Ground Golf Course. The team will play again once each in November and December, before hosting a Jan. 15-16 tournament at Moody Gardens Golf Course.
Back across the street, beneath a tree near the practice putting green, Clear Creek boys head golf coach Daniel Brown has assembled his players, which on this day number about 20. Some are not available because of academic commitments; others won’t be active in golf until the end of football season.
Brown’s long-term success could be compared with that of legendary Houston Oilers coach Bum Phillips, in that his Wildcats have not yet kicked in the door behind which the state championship rewards are stored. He is understandably optimistic about a Wildcat return to the state finals next spring.
Brown briefly tests the group’s memory of guidelines and commitments designed to promote cohesiveness whether they are practicing as a team or on their own. He reminds them that he needs to know their status for each of their Tuesday through Thursday scheduled practices; he emphasizes that “qualifying” rounds will take place each Thursday. The top five scorers will play as a team; the next five will do the same. Some players will compete as individuals to vie for medals.
Players disperse, with some headed to the practice tee to hit full shots while others chip, putt or work on their bunker play. On this day, they are not required to play a round because of the extreme heat.
Clear Falls head golf coach Adam Kent has assembled his Knights at the chipping area adjacent to the first tee on the Shore nine at South Shore Country Club. He will play in one of the threesomes into which he has divided the team. They will play only nine holes; then, they can work individually for as long as they want. Kent reminds them that they are playing from the Championship tees because those are the tees the top five will compete from in matches and in district competitions.
While his team finished strong last season, Kent asserts that they are working hard to “gain some ground on the top teams in our district.” He points to last year’s second-team all-district player Kyle Rodriguez, who scored in the 70s in both rounds at district play. Kyle, says the coach, has joined with fellow senior Noah Rau in helping establish a culture of hard work and integrity both on and off the golf course. Sophomores Kingston Harper and Hunter Garrison are noted for working hard on their games all summer.
The Clear Falls girls golf team will be led by Kyle Rodriguez’s sister, Arianna, who last year qualified as an individual for regional competition and was ranked 19th among the top 100 girls in the Houston area. Seniors Brook Schisler and Madison Bell, along with junior Mya Laughery, will look for a fifth to round out a team that should be highly competitive in the 2023-24 season.
More about our local teams next week, along with a Ryder Cup preview.
