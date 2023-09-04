A musical insider once told me that frontman and guitar genius Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top fame was known to think of a song as a “living, breathing thing.” I don’t know if all that’s true (Sonny and Cher), but Gibbons sure can make a guitar talk.

To my knowledge, neither he nor the late bassist Dusty Hill were golfers; but drummer Frank Beard — the only one of the three who wore no beard — is a golfer, and plays to a single-digit handicap. Hill, on the other hand, was a pretty avid pinball player and had his own Lethal Weapon machine, which just happened to feature a little background noise from that “Little ol’ band from Texas.”

Gean Leonard: Gean.GDNgolf@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription