A musical insider once told me that frontman and guitar genius Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top fame was known to think of a song as a “living, breathing thing.” I don’t know if all that’s true (Sonny and Cher), but Gibbons sure can make a guitar talk.
To my knowledge, neither he nor the late bassist Dusty Hill were golfers; but drummer Frank Beard — the only one of the three who wore no beard — is a golfer, and plays to a single-digit handicap. Hill, on the other hand, was a pretty avid pinball player and had his own Lethal Weapon machine, which just happened to feature a little background noise from that “Little ol’ band from Texas.”
Those of us who tinker with the guitar sometimes speak to the instrument as if it is indeed a living, breathing thing. Full disclosure, we actually talk to ourselves, and specifically to our fingers which, in the early stages of learning our way around the fretboard, sometimes seem to be totally beyond our control. And that brings us to golfers and their relationship to their clubs.
Non-golfers may not be aware, but the number of clubs one can have in their golf bag is limited by rule to 14. Never mind why; just know that in serious competition, a golfer can be seriously penalized if he or she is discovered to have more clubs in their bag than the rules of golf allow.
Listen carefully, and you will hear golfers speak kindly of their favorite club; most commonly, that club is a 7-iron. The 7-iron is the porridge of golf clubs; it is not too long and not too short, but more often than not, just right. There might be some wisdom in that observation regarding the avoidance of extremes, but this is a golf column. That said, it is important to remember that “favorite” can describe any of the 14 clubs in the bag.
It is not a coincidence that the two most talked about (and talked to) by golfers are the driver and the putter. The driver is often used on 14 out of 18 holes in a round of golf, despite those dreaded words one hears during PGA Tour telecasts, where “less than driver” clubs are more and more in play as professionals keep hitting the ball farther and farther.
While most golfers will use the same set of irons and less-than-driver clubs, both their driver and putter not uncommonly have back-ups. Golfers talk to their drivers, and even more so to their putters. They talk about the behavior of the club, and threaten to put them into the corner like the parent who threatens a child with words like: “Wait ‘til your father/mother gets home!”
Putters, for unknown reasons, seem to have a stronger bond with players than do drivers. The latter can misbehave and be replaced almost dispassionately; the former is more apt to be placed into “timeout” until their backup also misbehaves and is once again relegated to the garage.
The most famous putter in the golf lexicon — and arguably the most famous club ever — was owned by Bobby Jones, whose idea it was to create the Augusta National Golf Club, where myth, mystery and misery collide annually around Easter.
Back in 1923, a friend heard Jones complaining about his putting; he handed Jones a putter he had named “Calamity Jane” after the famous female sharpshooter. Jones reportedly holed a 30-foot putt with the first stroke of that flat stick; he put it into his bag and won the U.S. Open days later.
You can buy a replica of that club for $225. With Christmas just around the corner, that might make a great gift for yourself or your favorite golfer.
Join us as we delve into the rich aviation history of Galveston Island. We explore the significance of Galveston's geographic location in national defense and its transformation into a hub for military and commercial aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.