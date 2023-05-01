The book on slow play — at all levels of golf — will likely never be completed. Who, why and what to do about it is a frequent topic of post-round conversation; some of the solutions are not suitable for print. Some of what gets sent around the world in an instant on social media is enough to get the attention of authorities.
The latest chapter in the book of slow play comes to us from four of the greatest of all-time golfers, all members of the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Lee Trevino, known for fast play and even faster conversation (sometimes only talking to himself), explained that he learned to play out of necessity. He and his buddies, he explained, had no money; they'd sneaked onto the golf course and played as fast as they could in order to get in as many holes as possible before they were caught and invited off the course.
Jack Nicklaus, the tortoise to Trevino’s hare, thinks part of the blame lies with caddies. Wait, what? He said — and we’ve all heard such conversations (and love it) — that caddies say things like, “The wind is coming from out of here; see that tree over there,” all of which is true. Then the Golden Bear added: “By the time they get through talking, I would have hit a shot.” Many have wondered how the legendary player could maintain that slumped over putting posture for so long unless he was napping.
Gary Player, also never shy about his take on all things golf, allowed that the combination of players, caddies and greens books must share in the blame. He noted that the likes of Ben Crenshaw, Tiger Woods and Bob Charles (check your memory) were great putters who, “looked at their line and hit the putt. …You didn’t see them take out a book.”
In the final analysis, slow play is really not a problem, unless it is my group that is being held up. Annika Sorenstam suggested that players should be coached out of slow play at the collegiate level.
A great field was on hand for the Insperity and Legends of Golf Tour Champions event last week!
OLD GUYS
TPC Woodlands was not the only place senior golfers were in competition. Players did not waste any time getting around the golf course at South Shore Harbour last weekend while in pursuit of the Senior Club Championship, despite windy, chilly, wet and cart path-only conditions on day one of the two-day event.
Mike McCaffrey is the 2023 Senior Club Champion after a spectacular round of 66 on Saturday, backed up with a 73 in Sunday’s sunshine. He left second-place finisher Blanton Hansen 10 shots back and Darren Fasbender another seven back and in third place.
Jeff Skoronski won the first flight with net rounds of 73-70, edging Lynn Williams by two shots and Mike Crawford Sr. by seven. Dan Stell, Jamey Majewski and Rod Reed topped the second flight.
MR. SANDMAN?
In their 1954 hit, The Chordettes were looking for a guy with a voice like Pagliacci and wavy hair like Liberace. Even then, golfers around the world were looking for sandbaggers and a solution to a problem that rivals slow play.
Sandbagging probably began shortly after golf handicaps began being kept; prior to that, the term “hustling” covered all manner of golfing shenanigans where money or other prizes were involved.
Now, a fellow named George Thurner believes he has the solution. You can pick up a copy of Golf Digest and read all about it, or tune in here next week for the CliffsNotes version.
Here’s a tease: “Golfers playing in a normal number of events (defined as eight during a two-year period) should place first no more than once and may have one other high finish, such as fourth place, in that eight-event span. Anything beyond that is not statistically reasonable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.