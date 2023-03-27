The professional golf landscape, like most everything in our lives, is changing more rapidly than ever.
Perhaps, like me, you have heard the quote: “The only thing that is constant is change.” Perhaps, also in my company, you either never knew or had long since forgotten to whom the quote is attributed. And perhaps you will also be surprised to learn that the quote itself is apparently a misquote; it seems that the Greek philosopher Heraclitus of Ephesus actually said: “Change is the only constant in life.”
Over the past 20 or so years, most golfers and non-golfing golf fans alike have enjoyed the constant change in golf balls, gloves, shoes, general attire and more — especially in the ability of golfers in general and especially professional golfers and elite amateurs to hit the ball incrementally farther. It has indeed been fun.
Suddenly, it’s Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand time in PGA Tour land: “Enough is enough is enough” is the battle cry when it comes to golf shots that fly as if struck by an astronaut on the surface of the moon. While the actual title of the popular song is “No More Tears,” the current dust-up over what to do since “Tiger proofing” golf courses has failed, it is fair to say that tears of laughter, joy, sorrow, anger and some crocodile tears, as well, are now being shed.
The wailing and gnashing of teeth have only just begun as everyone from the governing bodies to your local locker room experts weighs in on the matter. For me, the most persuasive of arguments tend to be the most recent one I have read. To turn upside-down, another musical reference (For What It’s Worth): nobody’s wrong if everybody’s right.
The golf ball has been evolving for some 600 years, and the debate between technology and tradition has always been present. It has even been said that in golf, yesterday’s technologies are today’s traditions.
There were wooden golf balls, feathery balls (feather stuffed leather covered balls), Gutta Percha balls (dried sap of the Sapodilla tree), and the hammered “Gutty,” which introduced crude dimples. Rubber core golf balls were invented in 1898 by the BF Goodrich Company, and the pace of golf ball change was accelerated. All along the way, one constant pursuit has been having the ball travel higher and farther. “We like it; we love it; we want more of it” (Steppenwolf).
It is not coincidental that the discussion has taken center stage as the Masters approach; the old nursery is running out of real estate. Given that the Masters is its own master and not the PGA, USGA and R&A, I think it would be fun if the Augusta National Golf Club adopted a “one ball” rule for that glorious week in April when all that is golf is great, regardless of the weather.
Think about it: just as every NFL placekicker kicks the same type of ball and just as Jose Altuve and David Justice swat the same regulation MLB baseball (albeit the former won’t be swatting for months), all golfers would be swatting a “regulation Masters Championship ball.” Imagine how many millions of those we degenerate duffers would buy!
Change in golf can come quickly. Last Sunday, I set my TV to record the final match of the WGC Dell Match Play competition over in Austin. I left the house excited to later return and watch the heavyweight battle between Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
Both led in their semifinal matches with only a couple of holes left to play, so in my mind, the final pairing was a certainty. I went on my way, careful to avoid any updates on that final match. Alas, they both lost, ultimately going head-to-head in pursuit of the consolation prize of $1.4 million.
Whether or not the golf ball rollback will become a reality and whether or not Augusta National adopts a “regulation Masters Championship” ball (a brilliant idea), you can bet that Richard Starkey’s catchy little tune “It Don’t Come Easy” will be a dominant theme as the discussion continues.
