Born Michael Dyczko, “Iron Mike” Ditka is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
A member of the 1963 NFL Champion Chicago Bears team (name the quarterback of that team and what was distinctive about him, and I’ll buy you a coney island at Sonny’s Place), Ditka is listed as No. 4 on a list of the all-time top 10 NFL tight ends. He lost his way for a bit, playing for the Super Bowl VI Cowboys, but regained balance and coached Da’ Bears to a Super Bowl XX championship.
Ditka loves golf. He pursued it in earnest after football, with a goal of making his way onto the senior circuit. By his own account, he applied the same work ethic to that pursuit as he did to football. He sought the best coaches and put in the hours honing all facets of the game. As the expression goes, he tried everything.
After a couple of years, Iron Mike realized that he had gotten as good as he was going to get, and that his best would not be good enough for success as a professional golfer. That realization did not diminish his love of the game, and by all accounts, he never stopped trying to improve. Just like us.
Most recreational golfers will never have access to the world’s best instructors, just as we won’t have access to the world’s best golf courses. Most recreational golfers will never take a lesson; those who do will not do so on a continuous basis over, say, 50 years of trying to best “old man par.”
That does not mean we are not trying; nor does it mean that we are not amenable to trying out online tips or “lessons” from the very best teachers. We also might find ourselves tempted to try items, articles and gadgets designed to make us happier and better golfers. Some even come with money-back guarantees.
GROOVY
Guaranteed to make you happier, the personal bunker rake fits in your bag or on your cart.
First, owning one means you never again have to participate in the debate over whether rakes should be placed inside or outside bunkers. You never have to worry about a bleeding hand after picking up a rake that has a splintered handle. Or ants. Or wet sand that seems to be impossible to wipe from your hands.
Available from Touch of Golf, the Rake Caddy is really tempting, with a handle that extends to 36 inches and a 12-inch-wide head that folds to 3 inches. I was preparing to order, if it was $50 or less. Alas, $89.99-plus has me still cursing because the rake I need is on the opposite side of my ball.
WHAT’S MY LINE?
“Want to become a better golfer?” Duh! This teaser is offered with the best of intentions in a golf improvement posting from GOLF.com, and urges every golfer to start tracking five specific statistics that will indicate where they can improve their scoring.
First up: cut down on double bogeys by avoiding risk, managing expectations and adopting a realistic game plan. The next four, in no particular, order are: Analyze your bogeys, monitor three-putts and keep track of blown saves and chip-shot ratio.
Someone once said that virtually all tips given to any golfer work — for the short term. Here are some serious suggestions, if not solutions. Improve your speed control with this long-distance putting drill. “Use this technique to make bunker shots off an upslope a breeze.” “Fitting: The Magical Elixir for Your Game?” Also, “Up and down in two strokes or less” and “Increase distance with minimal effort.”
A favorite of mine, given the comparatively flat courses in our area, is “How to hit a reliable bump and run.” While I do not doubt renowned coach Martin Chuck or his “This 10-shot sequence will fix all of your contact issues,” I’m pretty certain even that is a quick fix that must be repeated a zillion times.
In a 2015 interview with Sports Illustrated, Ditka spoke about the dangers of football, especially the impact of head trauma. He said that while he would never steer children away from the game that gave him a career, wealth and fame, he would encourage all parents to talk with their children about golf as an alternative.
