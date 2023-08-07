Born Michael Dyczko, “Iron Mike” Ditka is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A member of the 1963 NFL Champion Chicago Bears team (name the quarterback of that team and what was distinctive about him, and I’ll buy you a coney island at Sonny’s Place), Ditka is listed as No. 4 on a list of the all-time top 10 NFL tight ends. He lost his way for a bit, playing for the Super Bowl VI Cowboys, but regained balance and coached Da’ Bears to a Super Bowl XX championship.

Gean Leonard: Gean.GDNgolf@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription