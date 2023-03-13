This is a golf column, but I would be remiss if I failed to congratulate the newly crowned Class 3A state champion Hitchcock Bulldogs.
My memories of Bulldog basketball include a time in the early 1960s when a tall skinny kid named Jerry became the first to dunk during a home game. I recall the excitement when a team advanced all the way to regional competition. I was not on that team, but I did wear the red and white on a couple of varsity squads, mostly getting into games when I could do no harm to the outcomes.
It is Academy Awards season, so this seems to be also a good time to recognize some performances by some of the world’s best golfers. If you don’t understand the references, do not worry — I am among those who will tune in to the awards show and not understand many of those references, having seen only two movies that are likely winners: Avatar and Elvis. Here are golf’s winners.
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A PLAYER WHO CANCELED A FLIGHT
Tom Hoge. After a forgettable opening round, Hoge was certain he would miss the cut, so he booked a flight back to Texas for the next day. But the second round was not completed, so he canceled and made a new reservation for the next day.
That round also was suspended, so Hoge had to stay another day. That day, he set a course record and made the cut. Sunday afternoon, he finished tied for third place and received a check for $1.475 million.
MARION ROBERT MORRISON AWARD
Scottie Scheffler. Like the great actor best known for being the coolest cowboy in the world, Scheffler has changed the professional golf landscape without changing himself.
Not quite as exciting to watch as fellow University of Texas ex-Jordan Spieth, Scheffler sort of plays Byron Nelson to Spieth’s Arnold Palmer. He’s the kind of guy you might find enjoying a coney island and a beer at Sonny’s Place down on the Island. Perhaps you know Morrison by his other name, John Wayne.
JOHNNY DEPP/JACK SPARROW AWARD
Max Homa. Homa’s emergence as a marquee performer, along with a certain gleam in his eye and sauntering gait, make it easy to imagine him with a parrot on his shoulder and a pocket full of surprises. One important note: his image seems to be that of Depp only on Depp’s good days.
DID YOU REALLY SAY THAT AWARD
Sergio Garcia. The once-endearing El Nino, who married the daughter of one of the best athletes to ever grace Texas high school and college football actually accused Rory McIlroy of being immature. Somebody hand him a mirror!
THE SNIDELY WHIPLASH TROPHY
Patrick Reed. Only a few years ago, Captain America was a fan favorite, especially in Ryder Cup competitions or in a head-to-head battle with anyone, anywhere. Sadly, his continued antics on the course — a sometimes seemingly casual relationship with the rules of golf — make it easy to visualize him sporting a large and menacing handlebar mustache.
HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU KID AWARD
It seems like only yesterday that Rickie Fowler was a darling of the daring do and a model for millions of young golfers. It was actually around 2008 when he burst onto the scene at the United States Open Championship at Torrey Pines wearing short pants and long hair.
Then, his game seemed to evaporate. Rededicated to the pursuit of stardom, Fowler is a short-cropped married man with a child and, once again, a sort of childlike approach to golf as a “game.” One at which he is reportedly working harder than ever.
THE ARE YOU KIDDING ME?/LIFETIME OF MISERY AWARD
Greg Norman. He seems to really believe what he what us all to believe: that everything he does, he does for the good of the game of golf.
LUCKY CHARM MEDAL
Padraig Harrington. He is among those who just don’t seem to age, and he can still compete with the young, talented and powerful players on Tour today. If ever you can get up close to him on the practice tee, you will find him to be personable and funny.
And then, there is that unmistakable voice. If you don’t know what I mean, think cereal.
OMG! It’s Oscar Night, and I forgot to set up to record the pregame festivities.
