For many non-golfers, and even for some golfers, it might be easier to envision Marion Morrison, also known as John Wayne, dominating a field of the world’s best players on a wet and wonderful day just outside the home of the Beatles in an area called Hoylake.
Imagining the 6-foot-4 “Duke” strolling with that sidewinder gait between and among the killer bunkers, many hidden from view from teeing areas, might conjure up memories of The Duke (not the football) and James Stewart in an odd-couple kind of arrangement taking on Lee Marvin in “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valence.”
The only issue Duke Wayne’s Rooster Cogburn (see below) might have been unable to avoid would have been a comparison to Patrick Cantlay’s pace of play. Let’s face it: The man was often known to walk and talk slowly while carrying something much deadlier than a big stick!
On Sunday, Brian Harman had a back filled with 14 sticks, but it was carried by a man so tall as to make Harman have to stretch to get the umbrella high enough to protect him from the (finally) Open weather.
As Champion Golfer of the Year, Harman and caddie Scott Tway took the victory march down the 18th fairway at Royal Liverpool last Sunday, it would have been easier to imagine his 6-foot-4 caddie as the one who took on all challengers and challenges and prevailed.
David and Goliath strode purposefully every last step of the way, Goliath looking on as David flipped his ball from a greenside bunker at the finishing hole and finally allowing himself to smile, with the knowledge that the Claret jug and the gold medal would soon be his to have and to hold. And from which to drink “a couple of pints.”
Stewart did not shoot Liberty Valence; neither did Harman. What Harman did was shoot down all the biggest guns and largest men in the world of golf — the biggest names, biggest bodies and biggest egos. Those who finished in a distant second-place tie included 6-footers Jason Day and Tom Kim, 6-foot-2 Jon Rahm, and 6-foot-3 Sepp Straka.
Giants of the game in terms of stature, reputation, ego or some combination thereof (you decide which attributes apply) who tried but failed to run down Harman included world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, linebacker-minded Brooks Koepka and Cameron Young.
Rory McIlroy, bomber and fan favorite almost everywhere, made a run (again), fell short (again) and explained his mindset of moving forward to the next challenge (again). A host of bomb and gouge players led by Dustin Johnson, Tony Fenau and Bryson DeChambeau never threatened, with Johnson free to get back to his LIV routine on the weekend.
Champion Golfer of the Year Harman is not the shortest player ever to play on Tour; at 5-foot-7, he towers over 5-foot-1 Tad Fujikawa. Ian Woosnam (5-foot-4), Gene Sarazen (5-foot-5.5) and Gary Player (5-foot-6) would need to tilt their heads up to lock eyes with Harman.
Bobby Jones, though he never played professionally, headlines a group at 5-foot-8 that includes Italy’s Francesco Molinari and Corey Pavin. Eye to eye with Harman is Jeff Sluman. Those are the 10 (minus Jones) shortest to have ever played the PGA Tour.
Ben Hogan was dubbed “the wee ice mon” when he captured the Open Championship and the hearts of the world’s most ardent golf fans in the previous century. Hogan, at 5-foot-9, was also known as “Bantam Ben.”
A friend texted, asking what I thought about Harman’s win Sunday. My response was: “True Grit.” I promise, Pilgrim: that was hours before I even started thinking about this column.
