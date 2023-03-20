It is always good to hear from old Badge Buddies — especially when they continue to serve the community in ways not directly associated with law enforcement.
Walter Candelari has been a fixture in the region both in and outside of law enforcement for, well, a very (very) long time. The Pilot Club of Dickinson is tops on his list; Topgolf is now part of the fundraising efforts of the Pilot Club.
On Thursday, April 13, the Pilot Club will hold its 26th annual golf tournament at Topgolf in Webster. The 2-5 p.m. event was one of the first to recognize the potential for getting non-golfers into a golfing mentality, all the while not having to really have a love for the game. Topgolf is sort of like bowling, in that one need not chase the ball (setting down one’s beer is advisable).
The entry fee of $125 includes a Topgolf membership card (you will want to do it again), clubs, balls, beer, wine and a fajita dinner. Contact LeeAnn Crowder or Courtney Terry at Crowder-Deats Flower Shop (281-337-4222) or lee2crowder@aol.com.
Business and individual sponsorships are also available, starting at $100. But really, if you are a non-golfer, give it a try (full disclosure: Patricia Candelari keeps Walter moving).
A CHANGE IS GONNA COME
Or, Much Ado About Nothing. The latest dustup in professional golf, which soon will land like the yellowish-green pollen on your car, truck, patio table or lazy cat, has to do with distance.
If you are among the very, very small group of golfers with a driver swing speed of 127 mph and a carry distance of 317 yards, pay particular attention: they are coming to take it all away from you!
“They” means the Royal and Ancient and the United States Golf Association, professional golf’s primary governing authorities. Fortunately, “you” doesn’t mean you, unless you are a professional. Regardless, nothing will change until 2026, and the slowly emerging change will probably have more changes and switchbacks than the LIV.
In short, the governing bodies are getting worried about the long ball; in short, they want to dial back the long ball. In the long run, it will be interesting to see whether they fall short of their long-term goal. Overly simplified, the plan is to put a cap on how fast a golfer will be “allowed” to swing a driver and how far a golf ball will be “allowed” to carry.
Be prepared to hear discussions about whether the movement punishes athleticism; whether accuracy should be given a premium over a distance; whether golf courses can or should continue to engage in what was first known as “Tiger proofing.”
Best of all, there is sure to be protracted discussion as to whether, in fact, the whole movement is naught but a solution in search of a problem.
The discussion will be spirited, data-filled, philosophical and sometimes heated; most of all, it will be at times dizzying with its “on the other hand” bent. Stay tuned.
SO WHAT?
Ball High School’s Lady Tors are just fine with the golf balls they are playing right now.
In the recent Hitchcock Spring Invitational tournament at Bayou Golf Course, Annie Boeh claimed an individual fourth place to lead the JV team to a second-place finish. Other team members were Josie Lorenzo, Mackenzie Mielsch, Dolores Salinas and Jolee Kershaw.
CHEESE!
I look forward to a road trip over to the new East River 9 golf course, situated on the rise above Buffalo Bayou, which has been described as “a serene island of greenery.” It sounds like a fun setup, lighted to allow play well into the evening.
As usual, I will test their restaurant — cleverly named Riverhouse — by sampling their cheeseburger. But, I will not try the Legacy Burger, which includes jalapeno and poblano peppers, ghost pepper and habanero jack cheese and a serrano-spiked aioli dressing. The ingredients alone are enough to give one indigestion; the price tag of $23 (including fries or slaw) makes me plum queasy.
