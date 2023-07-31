You and I can now be part owners of a sports franchise — well, of a professional golfer that is. More on that in a minute.
But, with my patio thermometer pegged dead on 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and with sports pages filled with stories and prognostications, I suddenly realize it’s here: Awwwgust. Arrgh! Awwwgust means king football (the oblong variety) is getting underway.
Lately, some of us have debated the relative merits of securing earlier tee times in order to avoid the extreme heat, but getting that early start also means there are mirror-like reflections on water hazards (penalty areas). The beauty of those artist-friendly reflections is the result of there being absolutely no breeze. Whether the early start with no breeze is more comfortable than a later start with a little breeze becomes irrelevant when put into context with king football.
The early morning golfer does not have to roll around in that icky, damp grass! All around our area, football teams are gearing up with practices twice or maybe three times daily. The early morning ones are the worst, especially if one has a teammate who drenches himself with a cologne called Jade East.
98 AND HOT!
At age 97, Al Pellegrini won the net division in his club championship. He has a fish oil pill every day and allows himself a shot of whiskey with ginger ale before dinner. He plays golf three or four times a week, often hits balls (“a couple hundred for an hour or two”) on the off days, and he swims regularly.
Pellegrini plays his home course in Florida at 5,200 yards and easily scores lower than his age every time he plays. Says he, “it’s because I hit the ball straight here.” He’s now 98, and targeting 100 in September 2024. In addition to the fish oil, whiskey and ginger ale, Pellegrini believes a good breakfast is one key to his longevity and vitality. “You have a good breakfast, you can go a long way,” he told writer Scott Michaux.
NOT SO HOT
At the Senior Open in Wales, the weather was everything that it wasn’t at the Open Championship played just a few weeks ago: wind, rain and cold.
Hall of fame golfer Vijay Singh’s visor wouldn’t even stay on his head; winner Alex Cejka and his playoff competitor Padraig Harrington both sported knit caps, albeit Cejka at times was bare-armed down the stretch. Cool temperatures and rain seem like sweet music these days.
MAYBE HOT, MAYBE NOT
In 2020, a man named Donnie Dotson started a company called Carry. Carry is a form of crowdfunding for aspiring professional golfers; investors ($250 minimum for five shares) can get a return on their investment in the form of a percentage of a player’s top-level prize money, and enjoy access to investor-only events, such as clinics, pro-ams and more.
Dotson cautions that investing in golfers is high risk, and encourages those looking purely for a high return to invest elsewhere. That said, participation in what amounts to a venture fund with a nominal ante might be fun. Carry selects 10 golfers and raises money enough to provide each player with $45,000 each year for two years for travel, entry fees, coaching and other expenses.
Contract details vary, but most pay Carry 16 percent of any money won in a tournament with a purse of at least $1.5 million, plus 15 percent of any endorsement deals.
Therefore, PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, Korn Ferry, DP World Tour and some Asian Tour events provide possible returns. A test group garnered a win and some top-10 finishes. Stay tuned for more information.
