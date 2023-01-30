The Seventeenth Annual Debbie Fuchs Invitational tournament was contested on two weather-challenged days last week at South Shore Harbour Country Club. The tournament honors former athletic director Fuchs, an educator for 42 years, 33 of which were with Clear Creek ISD.

For the third consecutive year, the Clear Lake Falcons won the team title, with a two-day team total of 633 strokes — a whopping 34 shots better than second-place Clear Springs.

Gean Leonard: Gean.GDNgolf@gmail.com

