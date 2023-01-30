The Seventeenth Annual Debbie Fuchs Invitational tournament was contested on two weather-challenged days last week at South Shore Harbour Country Club. The tournament honors former athletic director Fuchs, an educator for 42 years, 33 of which were with Clear Creek ISD.
For the third consecutive year, the Clear Lake Falcons won the team title, with a two-day team total of 633 strokes — a whopping 34 shots better than second-place Clear Springs.
Additionally, Clear Lake’s Amelia Guo won the individual title for the fourth year in a row with rounds of 72-68, tying the tournament record set in 2015. Supporting Guo were Lauren Nguyen, Anna Apisarnthanarax, Camryn Kiser and Kira Kilgore.
The second-place Clear Springs team was led by Brooke Yount (74-77), included Taylor Horacefield, Rylee Beard, Blake Solook and Megan Horacefield.
BALLS!
If you have viewed the television show The Goldbergs, you know that when no other word will do, central character Adam Goldberg exclaims “Balls!” Happy? Balls! Sad? Balls! (different inflection). Exasperated? Balls. You get the picture. If you have never watched the show, give it a try, but please go back to the very first of the series of this “… it was 1980-something” gem.
Like so many TV series these days (yes, I’m that old), The Goldbergs now is reaching that point of what has been called “jumping the shark” (see Happy Days). But, you have time to binge watch and get up to date before it lands on the other side.
What’s all this have to do with golf? Well, as with television series like The Goldbergs or The Wonder Years, characters grow up, grow old and pass on. Wasn’t it a shame when Rickie Nelson of Ozzie and Harriet morphed into the bearded Rick Nelson, ultimately having a hit song that actually talked about how he himself had evolved to irrelevance? We hate to see the characters and the stories change. So it is with professional golf.
When Nancy Lopez retired (too young, we say), when Lorena Ochoa retired, when Annika Sorenstam left the scene, we had to learn about a new and, in some ways, different cadre of golfers; we had to get to know and appreciate them. The same goes for the men: Hogan, Snead, Nelson, Palmer, Nicklaus. How could we ever embrace the likes of Homa, Rahm, McIlroy?
We learn as we go; though the household names of our youth never fade away, they eventually burn just a little less brightly than they did “back in the day.” So, when the Farmers Insurance tournament from Torrey Pines (Saturday final round. Balls!) got exciting as Homa, Sam Ryder, Collin Morikawa and Rahm were in a heated battle, and there was discussion of who the best player in world is, our heroes of the past were, appropriately not a part of the conversation.
The depth of talent on both the LPGA (Hull, Kang, Thompson, Henderson and Nelly Korda) is more talked about than anything else, except perhaps the never-ending Nicklaus vs. Woods discussion.
BALLS!
Patrick Reed flicked a tee; Patrick Reed stuck his ball in a tree. It all occurred in a faraway place. While the “teegate” incident is amusing, it’s not really that great a story — just more of the same from golf’s bad boy, Reed.
But there might be some fallout from the tree incident, in which his golf ball didn’t fall out of the tree. Reed claimed to have identified the imbedded ball, whereupon he received a favorable drop, took his penalty and played on. Now, there is video evidence that the ball he identified as his was actually not even in the same tree that grabbed his errant shot.
BALLS!
According to Golf Digest, PGA Tour players sink 92.1 percent of their 3-foot putts and make only 81.6 percent of their 4-footers. Think about that before offering up “gimmes” to your buddies.
BALLS!
Advertised as “self-correcting” and “anti-slice,” the new Polara golf ball also claims it will divvy up 50 to 75 percent fewer hooks and slices. Why it’s not “anti-hook,” I do not know. If you take them up on the free shipping offer, let me know how it works out.
