At age 9, Alexa Pano was featured in a Netflix golf documentary titled “The Short Game.” Her talent was evident, and her path to stardom seemed clear. Last year, she opted out of collegiate golf, turned pro and earned her LPGA card.
Then, like Russia’s Luna-25 unmanned spacecraft en route to a landing on the moon’s south pole, her game spun into an uncontrolled orbit; she missed six cuts in 11 starts, including an 0-for-5 stretch earlier this summer.
The young American celebrated her 19th birthday in Ireland last week by winning her first LPGA title in a three-way playoff at the World Invitational in Northern Ireland. Her current world ranking of 402nd is about to change; her career earnings of $77,000 just grew by more than $225,000. College can wait.
RYDER CUP 1
It seems that journalism is on a roll (pun intended) when it comes to bathroom humor; no need to stall (ahem) in sharing an abbreviated version of a Ryder Cup 2002 story as told by Lee Westwood regarding his then-caddie and Tiger Woods.
The caddie, Billy Foster, discovered there was no “toilet roll,” as the Brit told the story, in the “trap” of his choice; therefore, he moved to the next “trap.” Hearing the click of metal spikes, he was certain that Woods had entered the other trap.
Predictably, there was an audible gasp when Woods, too late, discovered what Foster already knew. Foster reportedly handed Woods the necessary paper under the door and declared: “Europe, one up!” Thus, the door is closed and locked on the pre-Ryder Cup toilet talk.
RYDER CUP 2
The toilet talk is done; the trash-talking has begun, albeit in a polite manner.
Following Victor Hovland’s course record 61 at Olympia Fields on Sunday to win the BMW Championship (and $3.6 million), Rory McIlroy wasted no time in serving notice to the U.S. team that the Europeans intend to continue dominance of the biennial event that has seen no victory for our guys on foreign soil since 1993.
Six of the one dozen spots on the U.S. Ryder Cup team have been claimed via established criteria. Those six players automatically on Captain Zach Johnson’s squad are Scottie Scheffler, who amassed more than twice as many points than second-place Wyndham Clark; also, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele. Jeepers, Mr. Wilson! (see Dennis the Menace).
Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio … and Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and, uh-oh, Lucas Glover? Those are among the names — plus bomber and bombastic Bryson DeChambeau — up for consideration as Captain picks.
Tune in next week to find how who gets do as the Romans do next month at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, just outside the eternal city.
RYDER CUP 3
The competition begins on Sept. 25, when Rod Stewart should once again be back at school (Maggi May, 1971).
The Europeans, who will have something to say to Maggie and the rest of us, will include the aforementioned McIlroy and Hovland, who are as formidable a pair as perhaps ever to have teamed together. World No. 3 Jon Rahm and Robert Macintyre have both qualified; Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry seem to be locked for the team either by points-qualifying or as Captain’s picks.
Beyond that, we will just have to wait until the Sept. 3 qualifying deadline to see how the European squad fills out.
Thursday morning, the top 30 in FedEx point standings will begin the four-day battle for the Tour Championship. The points leader will be spotted with a two-shot advantage over the guy in second place, and the guy who finishes dead last will get a half-million-dollar check.
