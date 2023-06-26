If you take Interstate 10 west towards San Antonio, Seguin is about three hours away. Back in the day, I could make it there using state Highway 90 15 minutes shy of three hours, assuming there was no stop for a scrumptious cheeseburger (or a state trooper) at Frank’s original location, the one not nearly so well-known as the I-10 spot.
Sadly, both are now gone. Anyway, a right turn onto state Highway 46 aims the hood of your car directly up to New Braunfels. Yes, one “s.” That’s how it has always been spelled, but too often not pronounced.
Anyway, just before that exit that points you to NB, a glance to the left provides a glimpse of Texas Lutheran University; singing the school song is optional, and I have done just that hundreds of times to the surprise, amusement and chagrin of various people in the car with me.
No disrespect to Sam Houston State, where I played golf at the nine-holer we called the “campus country club” while pursuing a graduate degree, but TLU (it was TLC in my day) is dearer to my heart.
Landa Park Golf Course is in New Braunfels and is located in the shadow of what was, I think, the original Schlitterbahn. I look forward to playing it again, having not been there since camping trips to River Road campground on the Guadalupe back in the 1980s. Based on reports from trusted sources, the new look Landa is far superior to the original. I hope the cheeseburgers are still as good as back then!
It was on the back nine that 1980-something summer when my bride and I and our son were playing in the hot, hot sun. To save a few bucks, we rented only one cart; I chose to walk and use a pull cart.
I suddenly found myself hitting shots and seeking the shade of trees as often as possible, while sweating profusely. Then, the sweating stopped. I didn’t feel so good; I was told I didn’t look so good and that we should stop. But, I had a good round going, and would not let sound logic get in my way.
Kermit Krause opened Krause’s Café in NB in 1959. The café is probably known by more people than even Gruene Hall, where the country and western singer/group of your choice has more than likely performed. The food was basic, featuring barbecue and other things like chicken fried steak. Cheryl and I and Kevin always went there at least once and usually twice during our weeklong river trips.
On that hot, hot day, right after golf, we went to Krause’s, but I was not allowed to drive. I also was feeling a little puny, but refused to go to an emergency room. I wanted a beer; my bride and our server agreed that I needed water, and lots of it. A pitcher came and was quickly emptied; the second took a bit longer. My color improved, as did my appetite.
I ultimately got my cold beer, and, if memory serves, I had one or two more in the cool of the evening at the riverside campsite. The next day, I was fine … but not interested in physical activity beyond floating in the cool waters of the Guadalupe. Strike one!
NOT AGAIN!
It seems like only yesterday that I was sitting in the shade of the patio after a round of golf on a hot, hot day right here in Galveston County.
I remember telling my bride that I needed to go inside; I recall reaching for the doorknob. Next, I remember her shouting my name and pounding on my chest as I lay on the pavement.
After passing stroke protocol and consuming lots of water, and a very long, cool shower, I was fine. That was strike two for me and extreme heat. Post-strike two, I find that I do not tolerate the hot, hot days of August as well as I once did. Thing is, we are in the throes of hot, hot August, but it’s only June.
