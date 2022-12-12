Ball High Lady Tors Shaifer Goalen, Kayleigh Lorefice and Liberty Cox took on a field of 64 other golfers as participants in medalist-only action last week as Bay Oaks Country Club hosted the Clear Creek Girls Varsity Winter Classic.
Goalen tied for 28th place in a talent-laden group of players, providing the Lady Tors a chance to gain valuable experience.
PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE
This week’s PNC Championship, played at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, will offer a look back, as Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Annika Sorenstam and Tiger Woods highlight the field of what once was known as golf’s Silly Season serving of the Father-Son Championship.
Not to be overlooked is Lee Trevino, who at age 82 has participated every edition of the event. But, GOAT Sorenstam teeing it up with her 11-year-old son, Will and GOAT Woods again partnering with his now teenaged Charlie are bound to be focus of attention.
The entertaining Dalys — John and John II — are the defending champs, having bested the Woods duo by a pair of shots last year. With John II leading the way as a now sophomore at the University of Arkansas, and the Woods and Sorenstam kids spaced behind, the PNC is a pretty good window into golf’s future. The sun is shining brightly up ahead. You can bet on it.
BET ON IT
The TPC Stadium Course in Scottsdale, Arizona, is home to if not the most famous hole in golf, the most raucous: a par three, completely enclosed hole where watching golf is guaranteed to be fun for even the most “non” of non-golfers. And now, fans can potentially cash in on golf and other sports, as a 12,000 square foot sports book, the first at a tournament venue, began construction in May.
It will have 40 betting kiosks, seven ticket windows and 3,400 square feet of video walls. It will be open year-round for betting on all sports, with one exception: during the week of the WM Phoenix Open, played on the Stadium Course, the facility will be used for hospitality.
A GOLF news report summarized last weekend’s performance by Tiger Woods in The Match, which pitted Woods and partner Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
First, it cited his opening drive, which ripped a 178 mph ball speed. But, oh, earlier on the range, he cranked one at 182. Secondly, he was rusty, having not played in more than two weeks because of a case of plantar fasciitis. Also, he “looked uncomfortable” — duh, the plantar issue on top of all else physically ailing the GOAT. When Charles Barkley asked how the foot was doing, Woods quipped, “still attached.”
In closing, the piece concluded that Woods was in good spirits, as evidenced by the mischief he unloaded on Thomas, thrusting his cart into reverse and unleashing that shrill sound as Thomas stood over an approach. Didn’t work — Thomas and Spieth won The Match.
