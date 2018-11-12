Galveston Island Meals on Wheels, Inc. is a nonprofit organization feeding the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston.
Reverend Ray Pinard, executive director, has said: “The 24th annual Thanksgiving Holiday Golf Tournament and Turkey Shoot offer us a great way to say ‘Thank you God!’ and to raise funds to support the program.”
The tournament is scheduled for next Monday; the rain date is Nov. 26. It is not too late to sign up your team or to sign on for one of the many sponsorship opportunities. Call Donna (409-599-1267) or Knute (409-737-9804) to get involved.
Chances are that by playing in the tournament, you will get to say hello to Ball High golf coach Mike Kleinecke, whose Tors JV team finished 17th out of 26 teams competing in the Deer Park Fall JV Classic last week at Battleground Golf Course. Noah Jensen was the low scorer for the Tors, followed by Ian Carroll, Garrett Peters and Miles LeBoeuf.
MEANINGLESS
GOLF Magazine’s most recent edition includes a mulligan for previous statement that Brooks Koepka had become one of only five players to have won three majors before age 30.
A reader called to their attention that four non-American players had also accomplished the feat, suggesting that they meant Koepka was one of five Americans to have done so.
Turns out both the magazine and the reader were in error, as further research by GOLF revealed that Koepka is the 10th American out of a total of 18 players to have won three majors before age 30. Perhaps you agree with me that being one of five would have been impressive; one of 10 mildly interesting. One of 18? Meaningless.
MEANINGFUL
The official 2018-19 PGA Tour wrap-around season is well underway. There will be only three, instead of four playoff tournaments; the playoffs will not interfere with the four majors.
Finally, the last tournament of the season will be played prior to the start of serious football; also, there will be only one winner of the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup. Now, as soon as I understand the revised point system, I will be happy to share!
WHAT’S IT MEAN?
If, as a GOLF Magazine survey found, 78 percent of PGA Tour players say that slow playing partners have hurt their game, and if 100 percent of players give the Bob Dylan response, “It Ain’t Me, Babe,” then what does that mean? Also, what does it matter, unless and until the PGA Tour takes meaningful action to address the issue?
JUST MEAN
In case you never again read or hear the name Gian-Marco Petrozzi again, I’m glad that the Englishman with the Italian-sounding name will be able to say he got his name in The Daily News, even if only because he was the victim of a rather bizarre application of Rule 13-2 of the Rules of Golf.
Petrozzi shot 65 and had made playoff that could have moved him into the final stage of European Q-School. He signed his card and was prepared to continue play before being informed that he was being penalized two shots.
His transgression? While pacing off yardage for his final shot of the day, Petrozzi walked through a fairway bunker. As a courtesy, he raked that (not in play) bunker on his way back to his ball, then hit his shot onto the green. The interpretation: “Improving line of play.” See what I … mean?
Be safe, on and off the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.