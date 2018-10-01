If you watched the Houston Texans visit Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday to challenge the Colts, there is no need to explain to “winning ugly” means. If you arose much earlier in the day to tune in the final day of the Ryder Cup matches from a place in France that I can neither readily spell nor pronounce, then you clearly know what losing ugly means.
And while Texans coach Bill O’Brien and the boys are certainly not off the criticism hook, given the way they sloughed away a lead that surely gave their faithful indigestion, they at least could rest their banged-up bodies Sunday night with the knowledge that they won a game that they, well, should have won. Moreover, they only have to wait a week to show the world that their bevy of talent is finally rounding into form and perhaps will after all be a playoff contender. We will see.
For U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk, his assistant captains and 12 of the most talented golfers in the world, some of the wounds of the lopsided loss will need the full two years to heal between now and the return of the matches to United States.
Worst of all, the prospects are good that a pair of most talented players ever to compete have played their last Ryder Cup matches. If that is the case, both Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods will have ended their Ryder Cup careers with unmemorable performances including losses by each in their final singles matches.
Truth told, Woods never was much good at partnering with anyone for four-ball and foursomes matches; but he for years was an intimidating factor on final days when the last 12 head-to-head matches were played. His record of 13 wins, 17 losses and three ties going into last Thursday’s opening round is only slightly more palatable than that of your hometown NFL team in the recent past.
Mickelson, whose final shot on Sunday splashed meekly into a pond, had 18 wins, 20 losses and seven ties in the 45 matches he had played prior to 2018. Phil being Phil, he’s already talking about qualifying for the 2020 team.
Make no mistake, Woods and Mickelson had lots of help in handing back the trophy to the Europeans. The “Mad Scientist” Bryson DeChambeau was 0-3, former wunderkind Rickie Fowler was 1-3, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson went 1-4 and “Captain America” (Patrick Reed) was 1-2. Webb Simpson won a pair of points, and Jordan Speith won three. The brightest light for the U.S. was rookie Justin Thomas, who became the first rookie since 1979 to win four points.
The second guessing and criticism began immediately. Unlike O’Brien, Furyk does not have a dozen more chances to coach a winner. Sadly, he will likely not get another chance at all. What might be even worse for this team and for the world of golf, is the rumored rift between Reed and Speith.
Be safe, on and off the course.
