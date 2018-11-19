According to the Internet, former Texas governor Ann Richards, often but inaccurately quoted, said that dancer Ginger Rogers did everything that her more famous dancing partner Fred Astaire did, only “backwards and in high heels.”
Richards used the line in her keynote address to the 1988 Democratic National Convention; however, Wikipedia asserts that the line first appeared as a 1982 Frank and Ernest cartoon caption. Be sure to read that cartoon daily in this newspaper — one never knows when the next pearl will be in print, and I don’t mean Pearls Before Swine (but don’t miss that, either).
It has to be true, otherwise, it could not be on the Internet!
In golf, as in dancing, women have skills that equal those of their male counterparts. Sure, most women on the LPGA Tour cannot hit the ball as far as men on the PGA Tour; however, almost all of them hit the ball as far or farther than most men who tee up at your home course.
Like Rogers (real name Virginia Katherine McMath), the women on the LPGA Tour exhibit power with grace found only in the likes of Ernie Els, Fred Couples and Julius Boros. We can get an up-close look at the skills of those women who play at the highest level, when Champions Golf Club in Houston hosts the U.S. Women’s Open in June of 2020.
Meanwhile, young women seem to be increasingly interested in the game, as evidenced by program growth in our local high schools and thanks to area PGA golf professionals who do a wonderful job of teaching the game and keeping it interesting. OK, they (girls and boys) spend too much range time exercising their thumbs on those tiny devices; but, heck, so do way too many adults while driving automobiles!
Last week, the Ball High girls varsity hosted their annual Fall Classic at Moody Gardens Golf Course, in conditions that sent most recreational golfers out to buy wood for their fireplaces.
In cold and very windy conditions, the Clear Creek Wildcats (team total 341) won the event, outdistancing the field by nine shots. Clear Falls (350) edged Fort Bend Clements by three strokes. Natalie Cao (Clements) took individual gold with a spectacular 75.
Friendswood’s Heidi Demel and Clear Falls’ Erin Flynn tied for second with 78s. Trinity Le (Clear Creek), Hannah Johnston (Friendswood), Bianca Zamora (Clear Creek), Alyssa lawji (Katy Taylor), Peyton Galyean (Clear Creek), Kendall Kerr (Clear Falls) and Savannah Zapp (Clear Falls) all made the top 10.
FIRST WOMAN
In 2003, she became the first woman in 58 years to qualify for a PGA Tour event. A year earlier, Suzy Whaley won the Connecticut PGA Championship. And now, she has been selected to be the first woman to ever serve as president of the PGA of America. Things are changing, from the clubhouse to the White House.
Be safe, on and off the course.
