Super Bowl Sunday has passed, and like many of you, I now know more than I ever needed to know about the Patriots-Rams match up, including one quarterback comparison featuring Tom Brady and Nick Foles from last year’s contest. I took the Eagles for that bet, but reader Rick Duryea, who called the oops to my attention, refused to accept.
The weather was not a factor when the Rams and Pats teed up late Sunday in Atlanta to see who takes home the Lombardi Trophy; but it did have an impact on the really big game of the day: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, where fans and players alike are battling coldish, wettish conditions.
I really prefer watching football being played against the elements, just like golf. Back in the 1950s, we used to play sandlot (mud) pickup games on various venues around town in any weather that did not include lightning. Oftentimes, games would last so long that disagreements would erupt over who was leading by a-hundred-and-something to a-hundred-and-something-else. Not uncommonly, darkness or a dinner call from someone’s mom would result in a “next touchdown wins” scenario.
I had no prediction for the SB, and I really had no favorite. There was ample reason to support the young gun Rams and the old guard Patriots. I just wanted to see a good football game, with one or the other team in possession of the ball in the final minutes needing a touchdown (no field goal, please) to win. Whichever team that might was, that’s the team I wanted to win. Unless it came down to fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, in which case, I want the defense to make the stop.
NOT STOPPED; SLOWED
Nothing stopped the seniors at Bayou Golf Club from their Wednesday scramble last week, and the outcome was as close as some of us wanted the Super Bowl to be.
Penney Perez, Charlie Surber, Mike Rienschmitt and Henry Garza scrambled to a 64, only to lose a playoff to Ray Summers, Mario Megale, Tommy Talley and Jay Brassiuer.
The Ball High JV Tors weren’t stopped, but the Bay Oaks Country Club course seriously slowed them at the Clear Lake Winter Classic last week. Clear Creek won the event and Friendswood tied for second. The Tors, led by Garrett Peters and Drew Mefferd, struggled to a 12th place finish in the multi-school tournament.
RESUME
For the first time in his career, Rickie Fowler won a PGA tournament (Phoenix) when leading after 54 holes. He overcame adverse weather, a double bogey and a truly crazy triple-bogey; he lost the lead, fell behind and rebounded. It was his day.
Meanwhile, in that huge building in Atlanta, it just wasn’t the Rams’ day. They had a shot at that last-minute scenario. But, no. The NFL season is over. Go Astros!
Be safe, on and off the course.
