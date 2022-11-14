Sit up straight and slowly take a deep breath with your mouth closed — perhaps to an eight count. Hold that air deep in your stomach for a four count; now, slowly but firmly breathe out through your mouth.
This very well might relax you, which is surely useful in whacking your golf ball. But if you do this every single shot, you might find yourself in hot water not only with the group behind you, but with your own pals, who do not appreciate your “deliberateness” and instead label it slow play.
The purpose of the exercise this morning is to help us relax and catch up with recent tournament activity by Ball High’s Tors and Lady Tors.
Ball High coach Mike Kleinecke is not only dedicated to continued development of the Tor golf teams, he understands the value of shining a light on the hard work — and payoff — of each and every player. He understands that their friends, family, neighbors and the community at large like to hear about, by reading the paper, youngsters they know personally.
Coach also understands that, because most of their tournaments are played on Mondays, the results won’t appear in this column until at least the following week. Sometimes, other column content delays those results even longer. This is catch-up day.
On Oct. 31, Katy Paetow’ JV scrambled to a 12-under-par 60 to scare up a win at the Ball Boys Halloween Scramble at Moody Gardens Golf Course. The Tors team No. 1 lost a scorecard playoff to Stratford High and finished in third place.
Clear Creek, Clear Lake, Clear Springs and Clear Brook all finished in the top 10 out of 28 competing teams. Tor team No. 1 members were: Sully Mixon, Grayson Root, Preston Jinks, Parker Koza and Tayler Polzin.
The Lady Tors traveled to Bayou Golf Club on Nov. 8 for the Texas City Girls Varsity Fall Classic. Shaifer Goalen led the team to a second-place finish, supported by Falon Dunn, Liberty Cox, Kayleigh Lorefice and Addison Rozier. Lorefice and Rozier turned in personal bests for the year.
Barbers Hill claimed the team title at the Nov. 10 Galveston Ball Boys Varsity Classic at Moody Gardens, a whopping 19 strokes clear of second place Stratford and 22 shots ahead of third place Fulshear.
Friendswood’s Mustangs and the Wildcats from Clear Creek finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Mustang Bryce Brazzel tied for 11th place, individually, with a 79; Barbers Hill golfers Grant Doggett (71) and Kolby Stork (72) topped the field as gold medalist and runner-up. A field of more than 20 teams enjoyed a full day of golf.
GO, VIKES!
According to reports, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and his wife, Julie, have purchased a golf course in Saugatuck, Michigan. The reason: Cousins grew up in the area, and did not want the course that has been there since 1926 to be converted into a housing development. Hear, hear!
