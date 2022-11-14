Sit up straight and slowly take a deep breath with your mouth closed — perhaps to an eight count. Hold that air deep in your stomach for a four count; now, slowly but firmly breathe out through your mouth.

This very well might relax you, which is surely useful in whacking your golf ball. But if you do this every single shot, you might find yourself in hot water not only with the group behind you, but with your own pals, who do not appreciate your “deliberateness” and instead label it slow play.

Gean Leonard: Gean.GDNgolf@gmail.com

