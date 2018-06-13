“June Is Bustin’ Out All Over” is a line from a song by the same name in the 1945 musical “Carousel.” At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club — about 90 miles east of New York City, where today the forecast high temperature is a ridiculous 70-something degrees — June is bustin’ out with the 118th U.S. Open Golf Championship, the second of professional golf’s four majors.
Billy Bigelow, the carousel barker in the Rodgers and Hammerstein II classic, were he a real person and alive today, would certainly hoist his megaphone and implore “Come one, come all” in a call for golf fans to see the strange and magnificent events unfolding as the greatest and the far-from-great do their best to win a major golf tournament that is uniquely an opportunity to, well, any and all who have ever swung a golf club.
In an interview two days ago, Phil Mickelson talked about the difference between testing the world’s best players and what he called “carnival golf,” acknowledging that there is a fine line between the two when it comes to setting up a course — especially light of the 2004 embarrassment the USGA experienced at this same course.
A six-time runner-up in the only one of golf’s four majors that he has not won, Mickelson reminded us of the see-it-to-believe-it bizarreness that occurred. The USGA surely will not repeat the mistakes of 2004.
Competitors on the other hand? Well, they will undoubtedly repeat every and all mental and physical errors typical of those attempting to win one of golf’s most treasured titles. Mickelson’s own self-imposed misery in the event is perhaps the best example.
“Come one, come all!” Anyone can win! Pay your money and take your chances. The U.S. Open is just that, almost. “The U.S. Open is open to any professional, or to any amateur with a USGA handicap index not exceeding 1.4 players (male or female) may obtain a place by being fully exempt or by competing successfully in qualifying. The field is 156 players.”
This year, 500 golfers advanced from a field of about 9,000 who competed in local qualifiers, 78 advanced out of 860 in sectional qualifiers, and there are 78 exempt players. According to a Golf Digest report a few years ago, getting into Harvard is easier, as are: winning baseball’s Cy Young Award, thoroughbred racing Triple Crown, going to prison, breaking out of prison, having twins and being audited by the IRS.
Twenty amateurs will be in the field this week — among them a number of outstanding collegiate players whose names might soon be among the pros and an NHL official named Garrett Rank, who has previously competed in 15 USGA events. You gotta love the unranked Rank.
Come one, come all! The 118th United States Open Golf Championship is underway! Anyone can do it! But, not really.
