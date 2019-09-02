South Shore Harbour head golf professional Jeff Waltzer and assistant golf professional Steve Rupert are serving as team captains for this year’s ClubCorp Champions Classic, Sept. 4-8, at the venerable Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
The annual ClubCorp event will be played over the resort’s No. 2, No. 4 and No. 8 courses — some of the most revered in golf.
The format for the tournament, which will include 69 teams from all over the United States, is a “Shamble” — players will select one tee shot on each hole, then play their own ball until they hole out. Each team is comprised of one golf professional and four of his/her club members.
Simply stated, a golf professional earns a living from the golf industry. Professional golfers earn a living by playing golf competitively.
Waltzer will be supported by South Shore members Gary Noto, Jim Pendergast, Dan Frickey and Curtis McWilliams. Rupert’s supporting cast includes Frank McClosky, Jeff Singletary, Camilo Bareda and Michael Garcia.
“South Shore Harbour’s expectation is to WIN, but to also have fun and make a lot of memories,” Waltzer said. “It is my favorite trip of the year, not only because I get to play with the members but to be in Pinehurst. I grew up going to Pinehurst with my father and later playing golf for the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Pinehurst was a short drive to get to.”
According to the ClubCorp website, winning team golf professionals will receive cash prizes, and team members will be awarded gift certificates. Additionally, each member of a winning team will receive a replica of Pinehurst’s iconic “Putter Boy” statue, instantly recognizable by golfers everywhere.
NBA CHAMP
Although it is not uncommon for athletes from other sports to try their hand at professional golf, and while it is quite common for big name athletes to lend their names to many charitable fundraising events including golf tournaments, NBA star Steph Curry has just raised the bar but reaching into his own pocket to support something he believes in.
It’s golf. Curry, arguably the best golfer in the NBA, seems to love the game and wants others to do the same. Having learned that Howard University in Washington D.C. is trying to regenerate its men’s and women’s golf programs, Curry has committed to provide more than a million dollars over the next six years to ensure program growth. Callaway golf is also on board, providing equipment for the 2020-21 season.
LOCAL CHAMPS
Jim Muntzel, Loran Lance, Ron Curry and Jay Brassieur won a scorecard playoff over Carl Holzapfel, Bal Gomez, Tom Francis and Charlie Suber to win last week’s senior scramble at Bayou Golf Course in Texas City. After both teams circled the track in 61 strokes, the matter was settled in the cool of the snack bar.
Be safe, on and off the course.
