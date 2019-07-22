For a little while last Tuesday, I thought about the 5-iron shot I struck at the finishing hole of my round.
It was a pretty good round to that point, and my tee shot was on the left side of the fairway, the ball lying slightly below my feet. It’s a shot that any TV talking head will remind us “wants” to move left-to-right.
Hitting the green meant getting the shot up and over the water while also avoiding left and right green-side bunkers.
In defiance of physics, I typically pull this shot to the left. Last Tuesday would be no different. Up and over the water it went, landing softly in the left fringe just outside the bunker. I bogeyed the hole, and I don’t want to talk about it.
That night, I watched a CBS special on Apollo 11, and I thought about how if those guys had “barely missed” their reentry angle or speed, it would have cost them their lives.
Recreational golf has no pressure. Likewise, there was no pressure on astronaut Alan Shepard when in 1971 he struck what is reasonably certain to have been the first ever 5-iron shot on the moon. Except that it was a 6-iron — and he took a mulligan after shanking the first attempt. We all can identify.
My recollection is that Shepard said something about the ball traveling miles and miles, but I think that might have been slightly exaggerated. Theoretical astrophysicist Ethan Siegel calculated the ball would have stayed in the air about 70 seconds and would have traveled 2.5 miles, “assuming (he) knew how to adjust his approach to properly take advantage of the Moon’s environment.” Anyways, it was an out of this world shot.
Shepard also was an advisor to the South Shore Harbour development team in the 1980s, which included the original 18-hole South Shore Harbour Country Club.
While most of us will never hit an out-of-this-world shot, we have, as golfers, all benefited from the space program. Those who remember the Wilson Ultra golf ball with varying sized dimples was a big deal. The idea was developed using technology like that used to test the space shuttle’s orange external tank.
Space tech also resulted in the use of metals that kept the ball on the clubface longer and improved the performance of well struck shots. For an in-depth look at how space science continues to impact golf, google NanoRacks-COBRA PUMA GOLF Project.
CLOSER TO HOME
The 10th Annual Michael D. Riley Memorial Golf Tournament at Moody Gardens Golf Course on July 12 was reportedly a huge success.
Honoring the memory of the late president of Moody Gardens and vice president of Gal-Tex Hotel Corporation, the tournament proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army and its food pantry, school supplies and Christmas assistance programs, youth activities and summer camps, and efforts to reduce homelessness via a shelter system and case management services.
CLOSER TO NASA
The fourth annual Clear Creek Education Foundation golf event teed up at Topgolf on June 27, with more than 220 guests in attendance.
A new record of just more than $33,700 was raised to support innovative programs in the Clear Creek Independent School District. Established in 1992, the foundation is a 501©(3) organization “Comprised of volunteers with a passion for excellence, the Foundation raises funds to enrich academic achievement within the Clear Creek Independent School District (CCISD).”
ON EARTH
David Bruce, Bill Blakley, Doug Self and Vernon Dohihoo teamed for a score of 60 to win the July 10 senior scramble at Bayou Golf Course, edging by two shots the team of Jim Muntzel, Val Gomez, Bill Sloan and Charlie Surber.
Be safe, on and off the course.
