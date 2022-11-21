I like Christmas shopping. Correction: I used to like Christmas shopping. Actually, I liked going to the mall (pick one) at the height of the shopping frenzy.
There, one can get a completely unhealthy snack and a beverage, find just the right location, and sit and do some of the most fascinating, entertaining people-watching in the world. The second-biggest headache was finding a parking space; the biggest, remembering where the car was parked.
The mall is now in my iPad, which is a mixed blessing. The downside: way too easy to make a few keystrokes and spend more money than I planned. And, hey, at least I got a little exercise store hopping at the mall! Also, no people to watch. The upside: the speed at which the whole matter can be wrapped up (figuratively) and soon arrive on my doorstep — and warp-speed comparison shopping.
Yes, this is a golf/Christmas column, and Thanksgiving has not yet arrived. It’s irritating, but real: Black Friday is upon us. With that in mind, here are some helpful (maybe) hints about what to get your favorite golfer.
Caution: At the mall, I always seemed to find something for myself, and that something was invariably something my bride had already planned to give me. I ceased that practice in response to admonishments of varying content. Call this Cyber Tuesday: Here goes.
First, there is a Las Vegas luxury golf package available from Wynn Las Vegas. It includes a little golf, a lot of Formula 1 Grand Prix racing and lasts for four nights, which include a butler, 3 liters of Dom Perignon and caviar. The ad softens the million-dollar price tag by pointing out that, split six ways, that is a mere $166,666.66 per person. Don’t spill your coffee.
The Masters. For many years, I entered the ticket lottery. Futile. I gave up. Road Trips offers a variety of packages that include tickets, accommodations and other hospitality, with single-day prices as “low” as $2,825 for practice rounds and $4,575 for tournament round days. Don’t forget to exhale.
PXG — you know, the “Ka-Boom, Baby” guy, offers their “Ultimate Fitting Experience” for $30,000. But hey, that’s a three-day trip to Scottsdale National Golf Club with a full fitting and clubs delivered the next day!
OK, the word count indicates its time to reenter the earth’s atmosphere. Next week, tune in for some far less exotic and expensive gift ideas for the Nelly Korda or Rory McIlroy of your world. For now, here are some online-mall rabbit holes you might want to run down for Black Friday, which is certain to last until next week this time.
Hank Haney (non-golfers, google him) is backing a slate of Black Friday specials that include 20 percent off Hackmotion, which purports to hold “the key to a consistent golf swing.”
Or, you can save $25 on a pair of SQAIRZ golf shoes. Those are the ones with “the patented SQAIRZ toe design … proven to increase your distance and accuracy, hole after hole”. Don’t ask me how it’s proven; it brings to mind something called “Appeal to Authority,” which is an error in logic. The shoes are endorsed on TV by none other than Sir Nick Faldo.
The deal on OnCore golf balls is enticing. If you’ll buy the two dozen “award winning” balls, I’ll buy from you the extra dozen you get for free. Email me to negotiate the price. Fifty percent off the price of an Eagle Eye rangefinder has got to be a no brainer!
Have you ever regrooved your wedges? Neither have I, so let’s just skip the Regroove tool and move on to VooDoo pain relief and sports cream. I understand pain relief, but sports cream I will have to research.
TaylorMade wants you to “kickstart” your holiday shopping with deals on wedges, putters, footwear and more. I might just order a couple of foot wedges. Shhh! Don’t tell anyone, but the code word for 4ORE’s 35 percent off Black Friday sale is: BLACKFRIDAY. 4ORE is all about lean muscle, increased energy, focus, clarity, endurance and hydration.
GolfDigest Select has “Ideas for every golfer on your list (including yourself).” Before diving in, please reread paragraph three.
Happy Thanksgiving, on and off the course. Safely.
