“Chances are, your chances are, awfully good,” sang Johnny Mathis back in 1960. Mathis was a champion high jumper back in the day and, according to more than one source, also an outstanding ping pong player. Years later, he took up golf.
Chances are, Mathis has never used a “green-reading” book; chances are awfully good that neither have you. The vast majority of recreational golfers have likely seen a course yardage book — maybe even one that contained rudimentary elements of green-reading material.
Non-golfing readers, please stay with me: while you have no idea what this is about, read and learn as this discussion unfolds over the next few weeks, and your television viewing pleasure and understanding of some commentary will be greatly enhanced.
Since it is likely that most readers have never actually seen a green-reading book, I will attempt to create a mental picture of the contents of such a book. It is important to understand that more than one person/company prepares and sells them; also, that at the professional level, said books are often updated daily during the course of a tournament. Understand as well that the more sophisticated versions can sell for hundreds of dollars.
That said, one page in a basic green-reading book might best be described by using your local television weather man for comparison purposes. I’ll use KPRC Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley for this discussion because he has a home on the Island. One of the graphics Billingsley uses to let us know what to expect weather-wise is a map with an overlay of wavy lines or arrows or both, along with numbers. The arrows and waves represent the direction of the wind and the numbers its speed.
So goes the very basic green-reading book, only its symbols indicate which way, and to some extent how fast, the ball is likely to move when it is rolling on the green. The more sophisticated books are, of course, more detailed.
By now, you should be wondering why this discussion is important, if not why it’s taking place at all. In a nutshell, debate over the books started shortly after the early versions showed up on the PGA Tour many years ago. More than a year ago, the governing bodies of golf (the Royal and Ancient and the United States Golf Association) became concerned as use of the books became more commonplace and the details they offered more minute.
After more than a year of study and debate, the governing bodies have issued new regulations, which are scheduled to be adopted Jan. 1, 2019. Discussion and debate will rage on for the foreseeable future, because at the core of the issue and discussion is the original rules of golf and how they should be viewed with regards to today’s players and courses. Think of it the same way you might when discussing the meaning and intent of the U.S. Constitution. Next week: pros and cons.
MOODY GREENS
As a talented 16-year-old, Landon Walker was named 2017 Divisional Player of the Year in Beltway Junior Golf competition, where he won eight times, including twice at Moody Gardens.
Now a 17-year-old junior at Dickinson High, the three-sport athlete is about to start fall football practice after a second-place finish in the triple-jump at the TAAU state track meet last week. On Aug. 1, once again at Moody Gardens Golf Course, Landon wrapped up his summer golf competition by repeating as Player of the Year in his division with another win and a 12th-place ranking among some 300 players on the statewide junior golf tour. No green-reading book needed.
Mark Ripley needed no help reading greens as he fired a four-under-par 68 to win low gross in last week’s Thursday cash game. Wally Holmes carded a blistering 63 for low net honors. Matt Garrett, Tom Stelter, Carl Holzapfel and Randy Wood won the team competition. Badge buddy Richard Gonzales and Patrick Schoenvogel cashed in on skins and proximity prizes; David Groves also won a net skin.
Be safe, on and off the course.
