I am not likely to believe anyone who claims to have known that NFL officials (the refs) are prohibited from asking players for autographs and the like without having received prior approval from the league office. Why would anyone know that?

These days, I don’t even seem to know what pass interference is, and I wonder why they don’t just have quarterbacks wear those belts with flags attached so as to ensure that they don’t get hurt. For the record, I also no longer am sure exactly what qualifies as roughing the passer.

Gean Leonard: Gean.GDNgolf@gmail.com

