I am not likely to believe anyone who claims to have known that NFL officials (the refs) are prohibited from asking players for autographs and the like without having received prior approval from the league office. Why would anyone know that?
These days, I don’t even seem to know what pass interference is, and I wonder why they don’t just have quarterbacks wear those belts with flags attached so as to ensure that they don’t get hurt. For the record, I also no longer am sure exactly what qualifies as roughing the passer.
Galveston’s own Mike Evans, a future NFL Hall of Fame member and wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was caught on video after a recent game after he was hailed down and in conversation with a couple of officials. In the video, Evans was handed a writing instrument and a piece of paper on which he wrote what was presumed to be his autograph.
And that’s where this becomes a golf story. It seems that one of the officials, as did Evans, went to Texas A&M; he was getting the Pro Bowler’s phone number to pass along to a golf pro so they could make plans for Evans to have golf lessons.
C’mon, man! We all know the refs are blind, but they’re not stupid.
HOOK ‘EM, SERGIO
Not that long ago, Sergio Garcia posted a bad score in the first round of a DP World Tour event, then withdrew without giving a reason. Overnight, he crossed the Atlantic, returned to his home in Austin and the next day was seen smiling for the cameras at a University of Texas football game.
Now we know why: Sergio was feeling unloved and unwanted; he felt he was being treated badly by the tournament hosts and others because of his affiliation with the LIV Tour.
Speaking of football, G.O.A.T. quarterback Tom Brady graces the cover of the November-December issue of GOLF magazine. Brady’s approach to golf is interesting and insightful, but the issue is a good read for other content as well. Spoiler alert: the issue includes the top 100 golf courses in the country, not one of which is in Texas.
LADY TORS
Shaifer Goalen turned in a personal best score of 83 last week to finish seventh out of 62 players competing in the Galveston Ball Girls Varsity Fall Classic at Moody Gardens Golf Course. Kaleigh Lorefice also posted a personal best as she and teammates Falon Dunn, Liberty Cox and Anna Hoffman rounded out the Lady Tour lineup.
Friendswood won the team title with a total of 316, followed by Fort Bend Travis (332) and Clear Falls (381). Friendswood’s Mary Kerr gained medalist honors with a sparking 68.
The Lady Tors were also in action at the Texas City Girls JV 9-hole Scramble at Bayou Golf Club last week. They were: Annie Boeh, Ivy Culling, Jolee Kershaw, Josie Lorenzo and Addison Rozier.
DON’T YOU CARE?
“Whatever happened to all the good times we used have, the times we cried and laughed? I want to know, I want to know.” The Buckinghams sang that question back in 1967; the golf world has yet to find the answer as 2022 races toward 2023, with LIV Golf League having set the golf world aflame from the locker room to the courtroom.
With its inaugural season just ended and plans for next year emerging, the fate of the team-concept league remains unclear and the success of its push for acceptance debatable. More on the LIV next week.
