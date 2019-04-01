The Wildcats of Clear Creek devoured the field in a District 24-6A preview girls golf tournament at Moody Gardens Golf Course.
Clawing out a 23-shot victory over second-place Clear Lake, coach Kayla Williamson’s talented squad not only dominated in team competition, but garnered first and second place individual honors after teammates Ana Vallejo and Trinity Le each turned in 78s. Vallejo won a playoff for top honors, with Le settling for second place and teammate Caroline Singletary also finishing in the top five.
The Falcons of Clear Lake claimed second place in team competition, led by third-place medalist Avery Flanagan. Clear Springs was five shots behind the Falcons, earning third-place team medals.
Clear Lake, Clear Springs, Alvin, Clear Brook, Dickinson and Clear Falls retooled before taking on the Wildcats a week later in the district championship at the Galveston Country Club, but to no avail as the ‘Cats dug in to scratch out a 19-shot winning margin and advance to regional competition.
Peyton Galyean fired rounds of 79-80 to claim individual medalist honors and led teammates Vallejo (79-83-third medalist), Le (fourth medalist), Singletary and Bianca Zamora to a 22-shot cushion after the first round.
Enjoying the moment and the momentum, Williamson assessed the present and future of her team:
“This group continues to exceed my expectations,” she said. “They have all taken turns stepping up to lead this team and continuously push each other to become better. We know we have our work cut out for us as our region includes a lot of talented teams. But knowing the work ethic and determination of this group of young ladies, I have no doubt that they will find a way to be successful.”
The Region III-6A tournament will be played at Eagle Pointe Golf Club in Mont Belvieu, April 23-24.
MUSTANGS STAMPEDE
The Lady Mustangs from Friendswood won the 22-5A girls district championship by more than a hundred strokes over runner-up Crosby. Heidi Demel (74-74), Hannah Johnston, Rainey Adkins, Olivia Farmer and Genna Dancey not only galloped away in the team competition, but dominated all-district selections with Demel, Johnston, Quingyang Li, Adkins, Karley Waters and Farmer all landing first team spots.
Texas City Lady Stingaree America Moya and Santa Fe Lady Indian Haley Plowman were also first team selections.
Locals making the all-district second team were Genna Dancey, Sara Jones, Madisen Bodie and Presley Evans (Friendswood); Makenzy Kleinecke, Brooke Hopkins, Gia Viggiano and Elizabeth Donlon (Ball High); and Miya Brown (Santa Fe).
Friendswood Lady Mustangs Demel and Johnston were district champion and runner-up in medal scoring.
Region III-5A tournament play will take place at La Torretta Lake Resort Golf Course in Montgomery on April 24-25. In addition to the Friendswood and Crosby teams, Lady Stingaree America Moya and Lady Mustang Quingyang Li will compete for individual medals.
DOGS WON’T HUNT
But, these old dogs scratch and claw when playing the senior scramble at Bayou Golf Club. Fifty-six is a good score, no matter where you card it, and Steve Barkman, Charlie Campbell, Monty Chapa and Badge Buddy Richard Gonzales did just that last week to win by three shots over Bill Marshall, Vernon Donohoo, Jim Muntzel and Mike Reinschmitt.
Be safe, on and off the course.
