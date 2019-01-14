The Thursday cash game at Moody Gardens Golf Course is again up and running, and Mark Ripley’s one-under par 71 (gross) swung him into the winner’s circle.
Rolling out the red carpet for net 69s, Carl Holzapfel, Hal Gregory and Bob Young shared first place in the net division. Jim Muntzel, Rick Temple and Paul Bohn were a winning team (low net), and Michael and Mark Ripley each collected on proximity prize shots. Muntzel, Young, Temple and Bohn (not a law firm) won net skins, as did Randy Wood.
No betting allowed, but you are invited to bring your junior golfer out to Junior League Open House at Magnolia Creek Golf Course at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 for an informative session on what the league has to offer this summer. RSVP with Jack Diehl or the Mag Creek golf shop (281-557-0555).
At South Shore Country Club, Saturdays from 1-2:30 p.m. are reserved for golf professional Steve Rupert’s junior clinics. Call the golf shop (281-334-0525) or sign up with Steve at steve.rupert@clubcorp.com.
For adults, GOLFTEC is offering a putting, chipping and full-swing clinic along with a four-person shamble on Feb. 11 at Riverbend Country Club over in Sugar Land. The clinic starts at 12:30 p.m. and the shamble at 2 p.m., and it all wraps up with a post round cocktail hour. Contact Sean Mack (smack@golftec.com ) for more information.
Don’t bet on me reporting the merits of the “fastest growing putter shaft on tour,” better known (or unknown) as the Stability Shaft. According to a Golf Digest ad, there is a limited inventory of the shaft, which purports to keep your putter face square, is easy to install and conforms to USGA and R&A rules. Originally priced at $218.99 and up, you can order online for $177 — if you hurry. If you do, please send me your assessment on the investment, and I promise to include it in a future column. And remember, a 2-foot putt counts the same as a 2-foot drive!
I like to laugh, and when the sun is out, I’ve got something I can laugh about — says the 1966 song by the Beatles. I find it hilarious that about a hundred days from the first shot being struck at the Masters, predictions and (wagering) handicapping have already begun, albeit some players haven’t yet opened their seasons.
Jordan Spieth, who missed the cut in his first outing of 2019, is one of three favorites at 12/1; the other two are Tiger Woods and Justin Rose. Woods is not even yet on the prowl, and Rose regained No. 1 world ranking while not even competing! Listed at 14/1 are Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.
Be safe, on and off the course.
