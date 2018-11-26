Snoozer. Hold that thought.
Four years into his golfing career — and wide awake — 14-year-old Gavin Augustine has experienced what most golfers dream of but never get: a hole-in-one. Moreover, the ace occurred on probably the least likely of the par-3 holes at Moody Gardens Golf Course: No. 13, which on Nov. 20 was playing at 174 yards. Gavin’s dad, Chris, witnessed the perfect 5-wood shot. The Dickinson Gator golf team might just have a new member!
Snoozer. Not just yet.
“No,” replied Rory McIlroy in an eye-opener when asked whether he would be watching the pay-per-view match between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. Even after Mickelson whipped out $25 and gave it to McIlroy to pay for the event, McIlroy said he would not be watching, but might have had it taken place about 15 years ago.
Snoozer. Stay awake another minute.
If you didn’t want to shell out the cash for “The Match,” as the Woods-Mickelson event was not so originally dubbed, you could have watched it free of charge at your local TopGolf facility. Free, that is if one could go for several hours without food or drink! As it turned out, technical difficulties resulted in some viewers who hosted home “watch parties” being unable to receive the feed; others benefited from the glitch by finding out they could get the stream at no cost. Refunds and credits are now being offered.
One eye-opener associated with “The Match,” according to a piece by Golfweek’s Dan Kilbridge, was that days before the event, wagering had already exceeded by eight to 10 times the amount wagered on non-major tournaments. The MGM in Las Vegas reportedly accepted a $75,000 bet on Mickelson; six-figure bets were expected prior to tee time last Friday.
We should all keep our eyes open for additional information on how much was legally wagered, as well as how worldwide viewing sales stacked up. If the match was a financial success, then we can reasonably expect future matchups of some of today’s young guns. More on that next week.
Snoozer. Rick Duryea, whom I years ago anointed as Director of Departure (he is out of the area long before hurricane evacuations are either urged or recommended) won a chili cook-off, the prize for which was a certificate that he used to buy “The Match.” He invited me, so I went. We settled in and waited for taunting, needling, jabbing, and proposition bets galore on everything from long drives to 4-foot putts.
In summary, it never materialized. Instead, both players settled into battle mode that produced some not very exciting golf. Too frequently, the jabberwocky announcers, most notably Peter Jacobsen, talked over the live chatter of the wired-for-sound players; then, the producers would decide what viewers got to hear from one player while the other was playing; or, some conversation that took place between a completed hole and the next tee box.
Ultimately, the most entertaining facet of the day involved snippets featuring Charles Barkley — yes, the rotund retired basketballer with a super wit and a pitiful golf swing. He was grinding to get the players to make it interesting while the players were grinding to beat each other.
It was Woods vs. Mickelson, and what they did was what we should have expected. Like the days of the Palmer-Nicklaus rivalry, the pair just cannot help but go full grind when head to head.
“Snoozer” said Rick Duryea, and a snoozer is what it was.
Be safe, on and off the course.
